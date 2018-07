With less than two weeks to go, who do you think will win the general elections? Please give non-emotional answer and instead use reason and current/historical trends to make your judgement. My own assessment is the PML-N will win but with smaller majority than they enjoyed the past 5 years. Despite what’s being said on media, I believe Punjab will go to the PML-N comfortably. The PPP will once again become the biggest losers and their fate will most likely be sealed for ever due to the fact they have no charismatic leader.

