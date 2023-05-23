What's new

‘Electables’ To Leave PTI In Next Phase, Reporters Forecast

While a lot of key leaders are leaving the PTI, it will not impact the party massively, but the second phase will, which will involve the departure of electables, says journalist Anjum Farooq.

According to him, those who have left the party so far, can be replaced, and that party chief Imran Khan’s popularity won’t be affected at once.

“The list of those who will leave the party next, is long, and we will hear about prominent names parting their ways,” the journalist told anchorperson Ajmal Jami during a podcast on Tuesday.

But, he maintained, it is the next phase that will hit the party hard, because that’s when the electable will start to leave. “That will be their real test,” he remarked.

Farooq also revealed that Imran Khan is unhappy with some of the party leaders, such as Parvez Khattak and others, in KP.

He went on to add that Imran also isn’t treating key party leaders, namely Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry well.

Earlier today, former Punjab information minister Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan announced to leave PTI, as he pointed at the party’s growing “policy of violence”.

He also expressed disappointment with Imran Khan for not advising against the use of force in the party.

“I am announcing that I have no association with PTI,” he announced but said in the same breath that he is not “leaving politics”.

“I am and will always be a patriot,” he remarked, in an apparent reference to the May 9 attack on security installations.

Separately, senior party leader Shireen Mazari announced to quit the Imran-led party. In her brief presser, she categorically told media persons she wouldn’t be a part of PTI or any other party, from now onwards.

Speaking about the violent protests following Imran’s arrest, she said, “I condemn the violence on May 9 and 10. I also gave an undertaking to the Islamabad High Court in this regard.”
When all else will fail, ISI is very adept at ballot stuffing...awami taqat doesn't mean jack$hi+ in sepoyland.
 
Of course, Fuehrer will scare away, kill or imprison all political opponents.
Very democratic.
InShot_20230523_183959061.jpg
 
Against all odds, one man takes on a brutal system with unlimited resources and remains unbeatable.

The facade of neutrality maintained by the Pakistan Army has crumbled, revealing their inability to withstand the pressure exerted by Imran Khan's narrative. All these undemocratic and brutal actions continue to bolster Khan's message rather than suppress it.

Though they may succeed in keeping Imran Khan from regaining power for now, the lasting consequences they have endured and continue to face will be a heavy burden. Imran Khan has already emerged victorious as he has effectively exposed the true nature of the Pakistani status quo, ensuring that the youth of Pakistan will never again be deceived by their tricks.
 

