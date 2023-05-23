‘Electables’ To Leave PTI In Next Phase, Reporters Forecast

Against all odds, one man takes on a brutal system with unlimited resources and remains unbeatable.



The facade of neutrality maintained by the Pakistan Army has crumbled, revealing their inability to withstand the pressure exerted by Imran Khan's narrative. All these undemocratic and brutal actions continue to bolster Khan's message rather than suppress it.



Though they may succeed in keeping Imran Khan from regaining power for now, the lasting consequences they have endured and continue to face will be a heavy burden. Imran Khan has already emerged victorious as he has effectively exposed the true nature of the Pakistani status quo, ensuring that the youth of Pakistan will never again be deceived by their tricks.