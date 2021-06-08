Elbit Systems UK to provide XACT Night Vision Goggles to UK Armed Forces

Elbit Systems UK announced on June 8 that it has been awarded an approximately £11.5 million contract by the British Ministry of Defence to provide XACT Night Vision Goggles to the Armed Forces.The contract will see Elbit Systems UK, through its subsidiary Instro Precision Ltd., provide the XACT Systems to front line forces from the British Army for an initial period of 18 months, with the option for additional follow-on orders over a period of five years. The products will be serviced at Elbit Systems UK's subsidiary Instro Precision Ltd. Based in Kent, this will sustain and create further highly skilled jobs in the region.Under the contract, Elbit Systems UK will supply the lightweight micro binocular XACT nv33 NVGs in a helmet-mounted configuration. XACT nv33 NVG improves mission efficiency during dark conditions and enables safe, off-road vehicle driving without headlights. Products from the XACT family are already in operational use with a number of NATO countries including Germany, the Netherlands and Israel.Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems UK, said: "The XACT nv33 NVGs have already been proven to enhance the operational effectiveness of several militaries around the world and we are pleased to extend this to the UK. The manufacturing and delivery of the XACT nv33 NVGs will create more skilled jobs in the UK, growing the local workforce and demonstrating freedom of action and value for money to the UK customer".