09.11.2021
Elbit Systems’ UK Subsidiary Awarded $100 Million Contract to Provide Electronic Warfare Capabilities to the Royal Navy
Haifa, Israel, November 9, 2021 – Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT, TASE: ESLT) (“Elbit Systems”) announced today that its subsidiary, Elbit Systems UK Ltd. (“Elbit Systems UK”), was awarded a contract valued at approximately $100 million (approximately £73 million) by Babcock International Group Plc. (LSE: BAB), to provide the Royal Navy with new Electronic Warfare capabilities under Increment 1 of the Maritime Electronic Warfare System Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) Program (“the Program”). The contract will be performed over a period of 13 years and will include in-service support.
Under the Program, Elbit Systems UK will design, manufacture and deliver maritime Electronic Warfare (EW) suites comprised of fully digital full-spectrum Radar Electronic Support Measures (RESM) and EW Command and Control (EWC2) systems. These latest generation technologies will enhance the situational awareness and anti-ship missile defense of front-line platforms and improve their capability to exploit the electromagnetic environment.
Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems UK said: “We are proud to be in position to provide such an important capability to the Royal Navy. Elbit Systems UK will work with its local partners on developing and delivering these cutting edge technologies, creating high skilled jobs while providing operational sovereignty and freedom of action.”
Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (“C4ISR”), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.
