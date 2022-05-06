- NEWS
Elbit Systems UK Selected To Deliver Swarm UAS Capability To UK Ministry Of Defence
30 MARCH 2022London, 30 March 2022 – Elbit Systems UK has been selected by the Future Capability Group of the UK Ministry of Defence to deliver autonomous swarms of Vertical Take-Off and Landing Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) as part of the British Army's Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) project.
Elbit Systems UK will provide five autonomous swarms of six UAS each, operated using TORCH-X RAS, an operational open-architecture, platform-agnostic C4ISR solution that provides automated UAS mission management aided by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, as well as full autonomy solutions for the platform level.
The autonomous swarms of UAS will be used for surveillance, with the capability to fly and continuously monitor, scan and discover for up to eight hours. The information obtained will be constantly relayed between the other UAS as well as back to the Ground Control Station (GCS), with any changes to an environment or landscape highlighted on the GCS. This will be delivered through the use of stills and video feeds, alongside integrated mapping capabilities to provide real-time, precise information.
Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems UK said:
Elbit Systems has a strong history in the provision of innovative UAS solutions including autonomous swarm capabilities and we are pleased to be providing these capabilities to the British Army. The advanced integration and autonomy capabilities provided by TORCH-X RAS will support the British Army as they use enhanced information gathering to protect the men and women on the front line.
ABOUT ELBIT SYSTEMS UKElbit Systems UK Ltd. holds three wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as two joint ventures. In total, over 600 personnel are employed by the Elbit Systems UK companies in the UK, in high tech roles in the defence, aerospace and rail sectors. The two joint ventures were formed in order to deliver the Watchkeeper programme for the British Army and to supply and support three fleets of aircraft within the UK MOD Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS) programme. Elbit Systems UK is an established supplier to the UK Armed Forces participating in several major Defence programmes, such as Selborne and Morpheus, and delivering the Dismounted Joint Fires Integrator and Joint Fires Synthetic Trainer.
