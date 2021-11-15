Elbit Systems to Supply SIGMA Self-Propelled Howitzer Gun Systems to a Country in Asia-Pacific
SIGMA Self-Propelled Howitzer Gun System
Elbit Systems won a contract valued at approximately $106 million to supply SIGMA fully automatic self-propelled howitzer gun systems to a country in Asia-Pacific.
The contract will be fulfilled over a five-year period.
SIGMA is a 155mm/52 calibre self-propelled howitzer capable of automatic loading and laying of the gun system, rapid in-and-out action times and high rate of fire. It offers a protected cabin for a crew of three. Depending on the mission, SIGMA is capable of automatically selecting and loading the required projectile, propellant and fuze and laying the gun to optimally engage targets.
- Our Bureau
- 08:24 AM, November 15, 2021
- 235
SIGMA Self-Propelled Howitzer Gun System
Elbit Systems won a contract valued at approximately $106 million to supply SIGMA fully automatic self-propelled howitzer gun systems to a country in Asia-Pacific.
The contract will be fulfilled over a five-year period.
SIGMA is a 155mm/52 calibre self-propelled howitzer capable of automatic loading and laying of the gun system, rapid in-and-out action times and high rate of fire. It offers a protected cabin for a crew of three. Depending on the mission, SIGMA is capable of automatically selecting and loading the required projectile, propellant and fuze and laying the gun to optimally engage targets.
Elbit Systems to Supply SIGMA Self-Propelled Howitzer Gun Systems to a Country in Asia-Pacific
Elbit Systems to Supply SIGMA Self-Propelled Howitzer Gun Systems to a Country in Asia-Pacific
www.defenseworld.net