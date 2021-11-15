Elbit Systems to Supply SIGMA Self-Propelled Howitzer Gun Systems to a Country in Asia-Pacific

08:24 AM, November 15, 2021

SIGMA Self-Propelled Howitzer Gun SystemElbit Systems won a contract valued at approximately $106 million to supply SIGMA fully automatic self-propelled howitzer gun systems to a country in Asia-Pacific.The contract will be fulfilled over a five-year period.SIGMA is a 155mm/52 calibre self-propelled howitzer capable of automatic loading and laying of the gun system, rapid in-and-out action times and high rate of fire. It offers a protected cabin for a crew of three. Depending on the mission, SIGMA is capable of automatically selecting and loading the required projectile, propellant and fuze and laying the gun to optimally engage targets.