Elbit Systems to Compete for USAF’s Joint All Domain Command and Control Task Orders
- Our Bureau
- 08:42 AM, November 11, 2020
- 339
The United States Air Force has selected Elbit Systems of America to compete for future task orders within the service’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (ID/IQ) contract.
The purpose of the JADC2 ID/IQ is to develop and operate systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms. With this selection, Elbit Systems of America can compete for awards associated with the maturation, demonstration, and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design and agile software and algorithm development in order to enable JADC2, the company said in a release Monday.
The company provides Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled, sensor-fused, and networked data to improve situational awareness in the airborne and ground-combat environments.
“Elbit Systems of America is honored to help the U.S. Air Force realize the vision for connecting sensors and effects across multiple domains,” said Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America. “Our concept for JADC2 facilitates our Warfighters enjoying an asymmetric advantage by providing tools that shorten reaction time and aid in decision-making. To achieve this, we are developing networked, AI-enabled solutions that fuse sensors and data to increase situational awareness and deliver increased lethality.”
Elbit Systems to Compete for USAF’s Joint All Domain Command and Control Task Orders
Elbit Systems to Compete for USAF’s Joint All Domain Command and Control Task Orders
www.defenseworld.net