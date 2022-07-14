What's new

Elbit Systems Selected to Provide DIRCM and Airborne EW Self Protection System for The Netherlands

14.07.2022​

Elbit Systems Selected to Provide DIRCM and Airborne EW Self Protection System for The Netherlands​

Elbit Systems was selected to supply a Direct Infrared Counter Measures (“DIRCM”) system and an airborne Electronic Warfare (“EW”) system for a Gulfstream G650 aircraft of The Netherlands Ministry of Defense.
Elbit Systems will provide J-MUSIC™ DIRCM system together with the Company’s Infra-Red-based Passive Airborne Warning System (IR-PAWS), for a Gulfstream G650 aircraft, providing high levels of protection and redundancy. These systems have accumulated hundreds of thousands of flight hours to date, and have been selected by numerous customers to equip more than 25 types of aircraft. Customers include Israel, Germany, NATO’s multinational fleet and others.
Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW, commented: “The rising threat that aircraft face from shoulder fired anti-aircraft missiles increases the demand for certified and operationally proven self-protection systems. Our capability to provide a complete and tested solution well positions us to address this growing need.”
Gulfstream G650 equipped with Elbit J-Music DIRCM system
Gulfstream G650 equipped with Elbit J-Music DIRCM system

