ELBIT SYSTEMS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

EPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTSPR & NewsExhibitions & EventsVideo PlaylistCompany ProfileMedia ContactsMedia Gallery12.08.2021ELBIT SYSTEMS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTSBacklog of orders at $13.6 billion; Revenues of $1.3 billion; Non-GAAP net income of $93 million; GAAP net income of $102 million;Non-GAAP net EPS of $2.11; GAAP net EPS of $2.30Haifa, Israel, August 12, 2021 – Elbit Systems Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ and TASE: ESLT), the international high technology company, reported today its consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as additional non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive view of the Company’s business results and trends. For a description of the Company’s non-GAAP definitions see page 4 below, “Non-GAAP financial data”. Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.Management Comment:Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: “Our second quarter results included a 21% growth in revenues, underscoring our diversified portfolio of technologies and broad global footprint. I am also pleased by the improvement in profitability and cash generation. Demand for our systems and services from customers around the world supported the 26% growth in our backlog to $13.6 billion. The diversification of our growth across areas of operation and geographies reflects successful implementation of our strategy and provides us with confidence in the Company’s future”.Acquisition of SpartonOn April 6, 2021, we completed the acquisition of Sparton Corporation (“Sparton”) for a purchase price of approximately $380 million. Headquartered in De Leon Springs, Florida, Sparton is a premier developer, producer and supplier of systems supporting Undersea Warfare for the U.S. Navy and allied military forces. The financial results of Sparton were included in our consolidated reports commencing the date of the acquisition.Second quarter 2021 results:Revenues in the second quarter of 2021 were $1,302.4 million, as compared to $1,079.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. A major part of the growth was organic, in addition to the contribution of Sparton.Non-GAAP(*) gross profit amounted to $346.6 million (26.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $286.4 million (26.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020. GAAP gross profit in the second quarter of 2021 was $339.2 million (26.0% of revenues), as compared to $280.5 million (26.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020.Research and development expenses, net were $95.4 million (7.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $79.0 million (7.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020.Marketing and selling expenses, net were $75.4 million (5.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $67.4 million (6.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020.General and administrative expenses, net were $65.9 million (5.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $52.0 million (4.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020.Other operating income, net was $14.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $35.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Other operating income was mainly a result of gains from sale of buildings.Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $114.9 million (8.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $92.7 million (8.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020. GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2021 was $117.1 million (9.0%of revenues), as compared to $117.1 million (10.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020.Financial expenses, net were $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $16.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The lower level of financial expenses in the second quarter of 2021 was mainly a result of gains from changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities.Other expenses, net were $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to other income, net of $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Other income, net in the second quarter of 2020 included income of approximately $15.4 million as a result of revaluation and capital gain related to the sale of shares in a subsidiary in Israel.Taxes on income were $20.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $23.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships was $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to equity in net losses of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships in the second quarter of 2021 included a gain of approximately $10 million, which resulted from the sale of the Company’s share in an affiliated company.Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders in the second quarter of 2021 was $93.4 million (7.2% of revenues), as compared to $68.9 million (6.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020. GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders in the second quarter of 2021 was $101.7 million (7.8% of revenues), as compared to $89.3 million (8.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2020.___________* see page 4Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company’s shareholders were $2.11 for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.56 for the second quarter of 2020. GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company’s shareholders in the second quarter of 2021 were $2.30, as compared to $2.02 in the second quarter of 2020.The Company’s backlog of orders as of June 30, 2021 totaled $13.6 billion, as compared to $11.8 billion as of March 31, 2021. Approximately 72% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 51% of the backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2021 and 2022.Cash flows provided by operating activities in the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $157.1 million, as compared to $169.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Company:The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. COVID-19 has had significant negative impacts on the worldwide economy, resulting in disruptions to supply chains and financial markets, significant travel restrictions, facility closures and shelter-in place orders in various locations. Elbit Systems is closely monitoring the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the Company’s employees, customers and suppliers, as well as on the global economy.As we last reported on May 25, 2021, we have been taking a number of actions to protect the safety of our employees as well as maintain business continuity and secure our supply chain. We also reported on a number of activities where we are leveraging our technological capabilities to assist hospital staffs and other first responders protecting our communities from the impact of the pandemic. All of these actions remain ongoing.We have implemented a series of cost control measures to help limit the financial impact of the pandemic on the Company, in parallel to the measures we are taking to maintain business continuity and deliveries to our customers. We also are working on efficiency initiatives with a number of our suppliers. We continue to evaluate our operations on an ongoing basis in order to adapt to the evolving business environment.During 2020 and the first half of 2021 our defense activities, which account for most of our business, were not materially impacted by the pandemic, although some of our businesses experienced certain disruptions due to government directed safety measures, travel restrictions and supply chain delays.We believe that as of June 30, 2021, Elbit Systems had a healthy balance sheet, adequate levels of cash and access to credit facilities that provide liquidity when necessary. We have given high priority to cash management and adequate cash reserves to run the business.___________* see page 4The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s performance depends on future developments including the duration and spread of the pandemic, the measures adopted by governments to limit the spread of the pandemic, including implementation of vaccinations, and resulting actions that may be taken by our customers and our supply chain, all of which contain uncertainties. As noted in our annual report on Form 20-F, the preparation of financial reports requires us to make judgments, assumptions and estimates that affect the amounts reported. For our financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, we considered the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our critical and significant accounting estimates. The expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic did not have a material effect on our judgments, assumptions and estimates reflected in the results. However, our future results may differ materially from our estimates. As events continue to evolve in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimates we use in future periods may change materially.* Non-GAAP financial data:The following non-GAAP financial data is presented to enable investors to have additional information on the Company’s business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to the Company’s financial results. The Company believes such data provides useful information to investors by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of the Company’s financial results over time. Such non-GAAP information is used by the Company’s management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the Company’s current performance. However, investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies.The non-GAAP financial data includes reconciliation adjustments regarding non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, net income and diluted EPS. In arriving at non-GAAP presentations, companies generally factor out items such as those that have a non-recurring impact on the income statements, various non-cash items including significant exchange rate differences, significant effects of retroactive tax legislation, changes in accounting guidance, financial transactions and other items not considered to be part of regular ongoing business, which, in management’s judgment, are items that are considered to be outside of the review of core operating results.In the Company’s non-GAAP presentation, the Company made certain adjustments, as indicated in the table below.These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.