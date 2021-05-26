Elbit Systems: Israeli Weapons manufacturer in UK Leicester Pro Palestinian Protests!

Elbit protest: Pro-Palestine activists ‘shut down’ drone factory UK demonstration at subsidiary of Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems enters third day as two are arrested.

Palestine Action protesters break into Leicester factory and take pictures of half-built drone

Palestine Action have confirmed they managed to enter the factory on Sunday night

Palestine Action has confirmed that its two protesters on the roof of a drone factory in Leicester managed to gain access inside the building.

Members of the group have been on the top of UAV Tactical Systems, in Meridian Business Park, since Wednesday morning, and are currently on the sixth day of their protest.

Their actions have seen a complete shut-down in production at the factory, which makes unmanned aerial vehicles.

UAV is a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, an Israeli-based defence electronics company, and Thales, a French aerospace company.

On Sunday night, the group posted on Twitter that the two protesters had got inside the building and taken photographs.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Overnight, our protesters managed to get inside the building, where they were able to take photos of what we believe to be the body of a drone, mid-production.