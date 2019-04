Color screen and more targets: future generation of helmets pilots stealthElbit Systems has completed the delivery of 1,000 helmets for the F-35 aircraft, which include a built-in night vision, observation through the plane's floor and the ability to direct weapons to the target by moving the head only. The next generation of head systems said in the company: "The emphasis - color display, weight reduction and physiological monitoring"Tags: Elbit Systems F-35Amir Buchbut Amir BuhbutFriday, April 26, 2019, 12:23 pmshare over3 commentsSavePauseMuteRemaining Time -0: 11FullscreenColor screen and more targets: future generation of helmets pilots stealthby TaboolaPromoted Links.After years of inflated payments on health insurance, a new law changes the rules of the gameRealistic - practical economyIn headscarf and crucifixion: Saudi Arabia executed 37 civiliansLack of air for miles in the water: the style of swimming that will change your lifeWalla! good to knowLebanese Defense Minister: "If our airports are attackedMore on the same subjectA plane and a craft search for F-35 in northern Japan, April 10 The radar disappears after 28 minutes: A Japanese F-35 stealth crashed on a training flight"Elbit Systems" announces the delivery of 1,000 smart helmets to the F-35 aircraft, known as the Israeli Air Force "Adir". In a conversation with Walla! The company explained the breakthrough helmet capabilities and the innovations that will be incorporated into the next generation of head systems - enhanced night vision capability, color display, weight reduction and physiological monitoring to prevent loss of consciousness.blob: https://news.walla.co.il/0a090167-5bda-4a26-b321-2b394b67f748 The F-35 F-35 Helmet Mounted Display Helmet Mounted Display System combines three different systems: head tracking for target tracking, intelligent high-end helmet display and built-in night vision. These capabilities allow pilots an unprecedented spatial orientation at day, night and in complex weather conditions.In addition, the system presents the pilots with all the flight and mission data, subjugates the aircraft's armament and directs it to the target by means of a head shift only. By doing this, it allows quick response time from target detection to damage, as well as reducing the burden on the pilot to perform his tasks with maximum efficiency.More at Walla! NEWS:Blaming Israel and killing demonstrators: This is how Putin's chef tried to save the tyrant of SudanWith a phone number in his shoes: a 3-year-old boy was spotted alone on the US-Mexico border1,000 smart pilot helmets for F-35 stealth aircraft from Elbit (Elbit Systems)F-35 helmets (Photo: Elbit)While fighter pilots in other aircraft are required to occasionally look at the high-altitude display systems to track flight data, such as the location of other aircraft in the vicinity, the F-35 does not have an upper display. Instead, the "IED" pilots see all the information projected on the helmet reflector.By pressing a button on a touch screen or a button on the joystick, they choose between three visual information streams: real-time video of the outside, a thermal image, or a night-vision display. This smart helmet capabilities are based on six cameras installed in the fuselage, allowing pilots to look down through the plane floor and back through the pilot's seat. Each viewfinder in the helmet allows viewing at an angle of 40 degrees, not 20 degrees as in the rest of the world's most competitive helmets.The F-35's helmet is tailored to the head of the Air Force's combat pilots through a three-dimensional scan of the head and various measurements of eye size and distance. This is in order to enable perfect alignment of the anus engineering for the pilot and to maximize his optimistic abilities.90% of the smart helmets in the US and abroadThe smart helmet of Elbit Systems has been defined as a breakthrough in technology on a global scale and has been included in Lockheed Martin's stealth aircraft project since the beginning of the project in 2002. This and other configurations of the helmet make Elbit a supplier of 90% of the helmets The wisdom of fighter pilots in the United States and around the world. The cost of the helmet, including unique hardware and cameras, is estimated at hundreds of thousands of dollars, and its weight since the first version has been 2 kg.Electronics, the tracking systems of the pilot and night cameras are manufactured at the Elbit Systems site in Karmiel. Lockheed Martin is a joint venture with Collins Aerospace."We are proud to be world leaders in the development and manufacture of advanced helmets for pilots, especially on the fifth generation aircraft," said Sharon Kedem, vice president of aircraft helmet systems, in a conversation with Walla!1,000 smart pilot helmets for F-35 stealth aircraft from Elbit (Elbit Systems)F-35 helmets (Photo: Elbit)"A combination of operational experience, advanced technological capability and manufacturing capability are a solid basis for the development of helmets for fighter pilots," he added. "The operational approach and the advanced technologies combined with the helmet are based on 30 years of Elbit's experience in this field, and the F-35 is an integral part of the aircraft, replacing the HUD."Elbit will continue to develop the capabilities of the various pilot helmets, with an emphasis on a colorful display (now including night vision, green tones), weight reduction, improved ability Night vision, and physiological monitoring of pilots "to avoid loss of consciousness or critical situations. "All this in order to upgrade operational capabilities while improving safety," Kedem added.share over