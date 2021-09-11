14.11.2021

Elbit Systems Establishes a Company in the United Arab Emirates

– Elbit Systems announced the establishment of Elbit Systems Emirates (ESE). The Company, through its newly established Elbit Systems Emirates (ESE), will seek to foster a long-term cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces, oversee customization of solutions to operational needs of end users and lead the transfer of technologies to local partners.“The Abraham Accords provide a sound basis for business collaborations in the region. The UAE and other Countries in the region are important new markets for Elbit Systems. We believe that our broad portfolio of solutions positions us well to address the needs and opportunities in this region.”Elbit Systems at the Dubai AirshowElbit Systems’ booth at the Dubai Airshow 2021 (#510) will highlight solutions to facilitate multi-domain networked warfare, airborne precision fires, aircraft vision systems, and airborne protection systems. The multi-domain networked warfare display will include an integrative communication network solution for air, sea and land from the tactical level and up to the Joint Operations Command, the E-LynX family of software defined radio systems, and the HattoriX fire support solution. The airborne precision fires presentation will showcase the Rampage long-range air-to-ground precision strike missile and the Sky Striker fully autonomous loitering munitions. The aircraft vision systems to be presented are the JHMCS-II Helmet Mounted Display System that featuring visor-projected symbology and color display, and the BrightNite multispectral flight sensor for flight on dark nights and in extreme weather conditions. The C-MUSIC Directed Infra-Red Counter Measure (DIRCM) systems that protects aircraft from the threat of MANPADS will also be on display.