Elbit Systems has been awarded a further contract to upgrade the 44 M113A2 tracked armored personnel carriers for the Philippine Army.That was reported by the israeldefense.co.il Under the contract, 44 M113A2 tracked armored personnel carriers (APC) will be fitted with Elbit’s Dragon 12.7mm Remote Controlled Weapon Station (RCWS) and Combat NG BMS. Five additional APCs will receive Soltam Cardom 81mm mortar systems.The first lot involves the upgrade of 44 M113A2 tracked armored personnel carriers by installing Elbit System’s Dragon 12.7mm Remote-Controlled Weapon Stations (RCWS) and Combat NG Battlefield Management System (BMS) into the vehicles. This lot also involves the acquisition of five Soltam Cardom 81mm mortar systems and the conversion of five of the Philippine Army’s M113A2 into Self Propelled Mortars.More: Improved version of M113 Armored Personnel Carriers spotted in Philippine It is worth mentioning that the Philippine Army’s and Marine Corps’ Soltam M-71 155mm towed howitzers are also equipped with the Combat NG BMS. The Philippine Army is also showing interest in the larger Cardom 120mm mortars.