Elbit Systems Awarded $80 Million Contract to Supply DIRCM and Airborne EW Self Protection Systems for a Country in Asia-Pacific
Elbit Systems Ltd
05 Jul, 2022, 09:14 IDT
HAIFA, Israel, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or "the Company") announced today that it was awarded a $80 million contract to supply Direct Infrared Counter Measures ("DIRCM") and airborne Electronic Warfare ("EW") systems for a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be performed over a two-year period.
Under the contract, Elbit Systems will provide C-MUSIC™ DIRCM systems together with the Company's Infra-Red-based Passive Airborne Warning Systems (IR-PAWS), for several aircraft types, providing high levels of protection and redundancy. These systems have accumulated hundreds of thousands of flight hours to date, and have been selected by numerous customers to equip more than 25 types of aircraft. Customers include Israel, Germany, NATO's multinational fleet and others.
Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW, commented: "The rising threat that aircraft face from shoulder fired anti-aircraft missiles increases the demand for certified and operationally proven self-protection systems. Our capability to provide a complete and tested solution well positions us to address this growing need."
Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.
