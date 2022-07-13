What's new

Elbit Systems Awarded $660 Million Contract to Supply Intelligence Capabilities for a Country in Europe

Elbit Systems Awarded $660 Million Contract to Supply Intelligence Capabilities for a Country in Europe

Elbit Systems Ltd.
Jul 13, 2022

HAIFA, Israel, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) and (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems") announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at $660 million to provide intelligence systems for a country in Europe. The contract will be executed over a period of four years and includes an additional ten-year maintenance period.
Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President & CEO, commented: "This significant contract award is a testament to the edge and maturity of our technologies as well as to the trust that customers place with our solutions."
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of

