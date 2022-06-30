Elbit Systems Awarded $548 Million Contract to Supply Multi-Domain Combat Networked Warfare Capabilities to a Country in Asia-Pacific
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Jun 30, 2022
HAIFA, Israel, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) and (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or "the Company") announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at $548 million to supply military-wide multi-domain combat networked warfare capabilities to the Armed Forces of a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be performed over a four-year period.
Under the contract, Elbit Systems will provide an integrated solution comprising of the ELBIT TIGER-X™ networking middleware; a TORCH-X™ based suite of airborne, land and ship-borne Command and Control applications; as well as advanced waveforms and a wide range of E-LynX™ Software Defined Radio (SDR) systems including airborne, vehicular, handheld, and shipborne configurations. The program will include extensive co-development efforts and transfer of know-how. These comprehensive combat networked capabilities are intended to improve operational effectiveness, decision making and interoperability across all domains of operation, platforms and systems.
Elbit Systems is engaged in networked warfare programs in several countries, among them Switzerland, Israel, the UK, Sweden, Canada and others.
