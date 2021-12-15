15.12.2021
Elbit Systems Awarded $350 Million Contract to Supply an Array of Land Systems to an International Customer
Haifa, Israel, December 15, 2021 – Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT and TASE: ESLT) (“Elbit Systems”) announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $350 million to supply an array of land systems to an international customer. The contract will be fulfilled over a three-year period.
Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, said: “This contract award attests to the competitive advantage of our diverse portfolio of land systems. We are witnessing a growing demand in this field as Armed Forces increasingly seek to adopt sophisticated networked capabilities that enhance mission effectiveness and reduce collateral damage, while also improving economic efficiency”.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (“C4ISR”), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.
Company Contact:
