What's new

Elbit seals $1.65 billion deal with Greek air force

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
3,392
-9
1,164
Country
Israel
Location
Israel

Elbit seals $1.65 billion deal with Greek air force
The Israeli company, under contract by the Ministry of Defense, will build and operate a flight training center, provide Greece with 10 M-346 Italian aircraft, and upgrade existing aircraft
Udi Etsion11:0018.04.21
TAGS:
The largest deal in the history of Israeli defense powerhouse Elbit Systems Ltd. was officially announced on Sunday, with the company signing a contract valued at approximately $1.65 billion for the establishment and operation of the International Flight Training Center of the Hellenic Air Force. The Greek government had announced in January of this year that the Israeli Ministry of Defense had won the tender for Elbit Systems, and the contract was officially signed this past Friday. The contract will be executed over a period of approximately 20 years and will include price indexation.


Elbit, which already operates the Israeli Air Force’s flight school’s aircraft, is set to build a similar training center for the Hellenic Air Force, which will include 10 Italian-made Aermacchi M-346 aircraft made by the Leonardo Company, “Lavi” multirole fighter jets that are used by the Israeli flight school, and kits to upgrade flight systems on existing T-6 aircraft (also known as “Efroni” planes in the Israeli Air Force).
A Lavi training jet. Photo: Ministry of Defense
A Lavi training jet. Photo: Ministry of Defense​

"We are honored to have been awarded this contract to provide such an important capability to the Hellenic Air Force," said Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems. "This contract award attests to the leading position we hold in the area of pilot's training solutions, providing tested know-how and proven technologies that improve operational readiness while reducing costs."


In the past few years, defense relations between Israel and Greece have been strengthened. Greece purchased UAVs from Israel Aerospace Industries, and the Hellenic Air Force holds routine training exercises with the Israeli Air Force. The Greek navy is also expected to purchase new missile ships from Israeli shipyards.
www.calcalistech.com

Elbit seals $1.65 billion deal with Greek air force

The Israeli company, under contract by the Ministry of Defense, will build and operate a flight training center, provide Greece with 10 M-346 Italian aircraft, and upgrade existing aircraft
www.calcalistech.com www.calcalistech.com
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
8,336
-5
8,254
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
One thing is for sure an Islamic(even moderately Islamic compared to ottoman times and other muslim countries) is not digestible for White European civilization. In their minds AKP and Erdoğan have to go.
 
D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
3,392
-9
1,164
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Ahmet Pasha said:
One thing is for sure an Islamic(even moderately Islamic compared to ottoman times and other muslim countries) is not digestible for White European civilization. In their minds AKP and Erdoğan have to go.
Click to expand...
i think erdogan isnt good for turkey
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
5,683
-2
6,027
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
dani191 said:
i think erdogan isnt good for turkey
Click to expand...
why ? becouse of ERDOGAN blocked your plans in Iraq,Syria,Libya and in the Eastern Mediterranean



ERDOGAN is a gift to Turkey and Turkish People

Turkey was become more powerful in economy ,technology and military led by ERDOGAN
also led by ERDOGAN Turkey was become modern Country with over $1 trillion of investments since 2003
( new buildings , hospitals , airports , universities-shcools , roads , high ways , high speed rails , bridges , tunnels , stadiums , etc )
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,189
68
44,453
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
dani191 said:

Elbit seals $1.65 billion deal with Greek air force
The Israeli company, under contract by the Ministry of Defense, will build and operate a flight training center, provide Greece with 10 M-346 Italian aircraft, and upgrade existing aircraft
Udi Etsion11:0018.04.21
TAGS:
The largest deal in the history of Israeli defense powerhouse Elbit Systems Ltd. was officially announced on Sunday, with the company signing a contract valued at approximately $1.65 billion for the establishment and operation of the International Flight Training Center of the Hellenic Air Force. The Greek government had announced in January of this year that the Israeli Ministry of Defense had won the tender for Elbit Systems, and the contract was officially signed this past Friday. The contract will be executed over a period of approximately 20 years and will include price indexation.


Elbit, which already operates the Israeli Air Force’s flight school’s aircraft, is set to build a similar training center for the Hellenic Air Force, which will include 10 Italian-made Aermacchi M-346 aircraft made by the Leonardo Company, “Lavi” multirole fighter jets that are used by the Israeli flight school, and kits to upgrade flight systems on existing T-6 aircraft (also known as “Efroni” planes in the Israeli Air Force).
A Lavi training jet. Photo: Ministry of Defense
A Lavi training jet. Photo: Ministry of Defense

"We are honored to have been awarded this contract to provide such an important capability to the Hellenic Air Force," said Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems. "This contract award attests to the leading position we hold in the area of pilot's training solutions, providing tested know-how and proven technologies that improve operational readiness while reducing costs."


In the past few years, defense relations between Israel and Greece have been strengthened. Greece purchased UAVs from Israel Aerospace Industries, and the Hellenic Air Force holds routine training exercises with the Israeli Air Force. The Greek navy is also expected to purchase new missile ships from Israeli shipyards.
www.calcalistech.com

Elbit seals $1.65 billion deal with Greek air force

The Israeli company, under contract by the Ministry of Defense, will build and operate a flight training center, provide Greece with 10 M-346 Italian aircraft, and upgrade existing aircraft
www.calcalistech.com www.calcalistech.com
Click to expand...
Great for Elbit, less so for the citizens of Western Europe who will be paying up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom