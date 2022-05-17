What's new

Elbit, Rafael to profit from Korea’s Redback armored vehicle

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,139
-9
1,361
Country
Israel
Location
Israel

Elbit, Rafael to profit from Korea’s Redback armored vehicle​

South Korea's Redback Photo: Hanwha Defense



28 Feb, 2022 6:56
Danny Zaken

The South Korean army has begun operational performance trials of its new Redback infantry fighting vehicle, which contains systems from Israeli defense electronics companies Elbit and Rafael.​



The South Korean army has begun operational performance trials of its new Redback infantry fighting vehicle, which contains systems from Israeli defense electronics companies Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., ahead of potential procurement. In April, the South Korean army armored regiment will begin trials of the first Redback infantry fighting vehicles, which were developed by Korea’s Hanwha Defense.

RELATED ARTICLES​

IronVision Photo: Elbit Systems

Elbit unveils IronVision helmet mounted system​


Rafael inks €200m German missile deal​


Elbit Systems wins $79m US Bradley deal​


According to an announcement by Hanwha Defense, the Redback includes a range of Israeli technologies including Elbit’s turret with fire control systems, its IronVision mounted helmet (currently also being integrated into the Merkava tank Mark IV), and the Iron Fist active protection system (which will also protect the the IDF’s Eitan armored personnel carrier (APC) and has been selected to protect the US Bradley APC). The Redback will also be equipped with Rafael’s Spike anti-tank precision guided missile.
The first Redback vehicles are also bidding in a $14 billion procurement tender for innovative armored vehicles for the Australian military.
Estimates are that the cost of each Elbit turret and its sub-systems is about $2 million, while each of Rafael’s Spike missiles costs about $200,000.
The trial will also include Elbit’s IronVision mounted helmet for use by combat crews.
en.globes.co.il

Elbit, Rafael to profit from Koreas Redback armored vehicle

en.globes.co.il en.globes.co.il
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
South Korean Army to trial Hanwha Defense AS-21 Redback tracked armored IFV
Replies
0
Views
453
Zarvan
Zarvan
U
Hanwha launches the Redback in Australia
Replies
0
Views
453
User
U
D
New Rafael system helps vehicles navigate in GPS-denied environments
Replies
0
Views
360
dani191
D
Zarvan
Philippine Army to get new Sabrah light tanks and Pandur II IFVs
Replies
1
Views
314
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108
D
Army Tries (Again) To Protect Stryker: Rafael or Rheinmetall?
Replies
0
Views
565
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom