Elbit launched nano-satellite space for communications applicationsNANOVA, according to the company, will provide an effective solution for applications such as search and rescue, fleet management and monitoring as well as M2M monitoring and sensing capabilities. Elbit's 5-pound-only Nabat satellite successfully launched from a space center in India18/12/2019Elbit's Nano-satellite launched into space. Photo: Courtesy of the companyElbit Systems announced on Wednesday that the company's nanosatellite, NANOVATM, has been successfully launched into space. The NANOVA was developed in collaboration with an American company as part of a project initiated by the BIRD Foundation, and is designed to be part of a nanoscale constellation for civilian communications applications. The nano-satellite is operated from a ground station set up at Elbit Systems in Haifa.The NANOVA nano-satellite was launched from Satish Dawn Space Center in southern India, using the Indian satellite launch vehicle, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. After 18 minutes and at a height of 580 km, the NANOVA nano-satellite was released from the launch vehicle and began its orbit.NANOVA, which measures 30x10x10cm and weighs 5kg, contains ultra-high frequency communications metadata and provides a direct satellite link for information, voice and text messaging."Elbit's many years of experience in design," the company said, "manufacture and commission of space cameras, parts of space structure and satellite communications systems, along with its world-leading avionics, autonomous systems and artificial intelligence, constitute a unique technology infrastructure that enables the company to provide constellation solutions. Satellites end to end. "Yoram Shmuly, chief executive officer of the Aviation Systems division at Elbit Systems, said: "We are proud to begin operations in the field of nanomaterials. We intend to continue to invest in this emerging field, expanding our sensing capabilities and potential applications. ""A combination of Elbit Systems' mature technologies and capabilities, together with shelf components hardened for space operations, along with advanced UI and sophisticated analytics tools, enable NANOVA to provide a reliable and economically attractive solution for communications services in areas with limited or no satellite coverage "Such communications services are currently required for a range of commercial applications including search and rescue, emergency communications in remote areas, fleet management and logistics monitoring as well as Machine to Machine monitoring and sensing capabilities for various needs," the company said.