Elbit Deploys TORCH-X Battle Management System in NATO’s Interoperability Exercise

Our Bureau

01:28 PM, July 28, 2021

190

Elbit Deploys TORCH-X Battle Management System in NATO’s Interoperability Exercise Elbit Deploys TORCH-X Battle Management System in NATO’s Interoperability Exercise

Elbit Systems UK deployed TORCH-X based Battle Management Application system (BMA) to support UK Higher Headquarters preparedness activities for Five Eyes and NATO operations in NATO’s Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exercise 2021 (CWIX 2021).Held during June 2021 at the Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland, the purpose of CWIX 2021 was to test and develop interoperability between deployed national and NATO communication and information systems in a coalition environment.Some 28 nations participated, conducting over 10,000 technical interoperability tests across the land, maritime, air and cyber environments. During CWIX 2021 The team from Elbit Systems UK worked alongside the 13 Signals Regiment and staff from the Land Systems Reference Centre to successfully deliver interoperability assessments of the TORCH-X based BMA during the exercise.Elbit Systems UK was selected by the UK Ministry of Defence in 2018 to provide the British Army’s with the TORCH-X based BMA for the Morpheus programme. The system, delivered from the company’s Bristol facility, is a command and control platform in use by several military customers around the world.