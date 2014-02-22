Elbit defeated Rafael on the way to a billion-dollar deal

אלביט ניצחה את רפאל בדרך לעסקה של מיליארד דולר שתי החברות הישראליות התמודדו על אספקת מערכת קשר מבוססת תוכנה לספרדים. אלביט זכתה בחוזה לגדוד ראשון ב-7.65 מיליון דולר

Elbit defeated Rafael on the way to a billion-dollar dealThe two Israeli companies competed for the supply of a software-based communication system to the Spaniards. Elbit won a contract with the First Regiment for $ 7.65 millionUdi Etzion 14: 3512.11.20Tags: ElbiterpalthalphonicaElbit won the first phase of a contract to supply a new communications system to the Spanish army: the supply of a software-based radio system to the Spanish First Battalion.Read more in Calcalist:Elbit Systems will record $ 60 million in write-offs for the CoronaElbit will provide night vision systems to the U.S. military for $ 442 millionCorona? Elbit Systems' profits jumped by 65%According to reports in Spain, the first phase includes a contract worth $ 7.65 million for the Israeli e-links system, which was also acquired by the IDF. Of up to 42 km.Elbit communication systemElbit communication systemElbit, which competed alongside Spanish Telefonica, overcame Raphael, which competed alongside local Technobit when it offered the Spaniards its Bint system, and major suppliers in the security market such as the French Thales, the Italian Leonardo and the American Harris. Production will be divided between Elbit and Telefonica.Elbit has already sold its communications systems to several European countries, including Switzerland, Sweden and the Netherlands. Raphael sold her system to the Indian Air Force.