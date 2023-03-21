Elahi’s family members issued show-cause notices in money laundering case Rasikh Elahi and wife, Moonis's wife issued notices, told to produce money trail of properties accumulated through money laundering

Rasikh Elahi and wife, Moonis's wife issued notices, told to produce money trail of properties accumulated through money launderingThe FIA has made some progress in the investigation against Parvez Elahi and his family members.The law enforcement agency issued show-cause notices to the former chief minister’s son Rasikh Elahi and his wife Zahra as well as Moonis Elahi’s wife Tehreem and other suspects in the case.The notices have been issued under the Money Laundering Act 2010.Earlier this week, a Lahore court had ordered the freezing of properties and accounts worth billions of rupees.The suspects have been asked to produce the money trail of the properties accumulated through alleged money laundering.Properties measuring 17,427 kanal worth Rs10 billion have so far been frozen, as well as 22 bank accounts of all the co-suspects.Sources toldthat these accounts received around Rs3.5 billion.