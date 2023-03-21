What's new

Elahi's family members issued show-cause notices in money laundering case

Rasikh Elahi and wife, Moonis's wife issued notices, told to produce money trail of properties accumulated through money laundering
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to Parvez Elahi’s son Rasikh Elahi, and daughters-in-law Zahra Elahi and Tehreem Elahi in the investigation into a money laundering case.

The FIA has made some progress in the investigation against Parvez Elahi and his family members.

The law enforcement agency issued show-cause notices to the former chief minister’s son Rasikh Elahi and his wife Zahra as well as Moonis Elahi’s wife Tehreem and other suspects in the case.

Also Read: FIA launches investigation into Pervez Elahi’s alleged audio leaks

The notices have been issued under the Money Laundering Act 2010.

Earlier this week, a Lahore court had ordered the freezing of properties and accounts worth billions of rupees.

The suspects have been asked to produce the money trail of the properties accumulated through alleged money laundering.

Also Read: Money laundering case: Punjab chief minister’s daughters-in-law skip FIA hearing

Properties measuring 17,427 kanal worth Rs10 billion have so far been frozen, as well as 22 bank accounts of all the co-suspects.

Sources told SAMAA TV that these accounts received around Rs3.5 billion.
HAIDER said:
Good, more votes for PTI.
I always thought Rasikh was the better of the lot. When he used to study at Buckingham University we were supposed to look after him and his other Pakistani buddies there. Nevertheless, he never communicated back after he left. Today he is facing big allegations along with his family.
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
I always thought Rasikh was the better of the lot. When he used to study at Buckingham University we were supposed to look after him and his other Pakistani buddies there. Nevertheless, he never communicated back after he left. Today he is facing big allegations along with his family.
Don't you learn after spending all your life around these people ????? Power is God. You are not more than one humble worker for them ...
 

