Elahi vows to make Punjab 'ideal province' under Imran Khan's vision

1661435381890.png

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday said that he will make Punjab an ideal province according to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan’s vision.

Taking to Twitter, the Punjab CM penned that "Imran Khan is the most popular leader in Pakistan. He will continue to support him and we believe in tolerance and respect in politics. We will do things that people will remember, like my first term and will make Punjab an ideal province under Imran Khan vision. "
Elahi took a jibe at PML-N and wrote, "Like PML-N, PML-Q has never done revenge politics and they will not do it in the future, but the people of Punjab will take revenge from them."

dunyanews.tv

