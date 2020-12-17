El-Sisi: Egypt has armed forces that are among the most powerful armies in the region

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that Egypt has armed forces that are among the most powerful armies in the whole region, but our use of force is always balanced and rational and aims to protect our national security, our borders, and the stability of the Egyptian state.During the meeting with leaders, officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the armed forces, President El-Sisi added that drawing the red line in Libya aims to put an end to the conflict between the brothers in Libya, and we hope that there will be an end to all conflicts in the whole regionPresident El-Sisi indicated that the results achieved in this are good, and this is what we see now from the Libyan House of Representatives discussing the regulations and names of the new Libyan government, which will, during its period of work, reset the political, security and economic situation in Libya and prepare for the stage of elections in which power is handed over to an elected president by will The Libyan people mark the end of a chapter of conflicts that lasted more than 10 years.President El-Sisi stressed that Egypt supports the Libyan reforms, stressing that the Libyan national security is the security of Egypt and the stability of Libya means the stability of Egypt.President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that 500 to 600 billion pounds had been allocated within 3 years, to redevelop the Egyptian countryside, change and improve the lives of citizens. The President added that this project was planned to be implemented in 10 to 15 years/.President El-Sisi sent a message to the Egyptians, saying: “With the current population growth rates, we will not be able to talk about a million people who want job opportunities every year. How do we work a million every year? There is no solution other than birth control in Egypt, wanting to achieve a future that remains in need. At 400 thousand annually for at least 10 years.