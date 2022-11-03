Ejection seats in military aircraft: India seeks to develop indigenous capability

Skull and Bones
Certain advancements have collectively propelled an industry towards the future. Such is the stature of the ejection seat in aerospace. The innovation of ejection seats continues, yet the global market remains dominated by the British manufacturer Martin Baker. While Russia has developed an alternative, and there are other American manufacturers, Martin Baker continues to capture more than 75 percent of the market. Now, India seeks to develop an indigenous capability for building ejection seats.
“The fighter aircraft travel at tremendous speeds. In case of an ejection, there will be enough momentum for the pilot to shatter their spine. Engineers have worked on a system to counteract the forces partially. However, an optimal speed and altitude for ejection were required. Hence, the zero-zero problems came to be. It referred to a pilot’s ejection at zero altitudes with zero wind speed,” explains Girish Linganna, Aerospace and Defence Analyst.
Adding, “Martin Baker pioneered the zero-zero ejection seat. Its MK16 US16E ejection seat is part of the F-35. It is the only Neck Injury Criteria (NIC) qualified ejection. The Indian Air Force (IAF) also procured the MK16 ejection seats for its Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT) 40. There are over one thousand Martin Baker ejection seats in service with the Indian Navy and the IAF. The HTT 40 deal will add another 212 to the list.”
