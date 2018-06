PTI is standing elections in Pakistan and not in bastions of fairness like Norway. It can either become a 'talking shop' forever that looks on at the game of musical chairs played out by the usual suspects who have ruined Pakistan -



PML

MQM

PPP



or decide that it needs to jump in the dirty pool that is Pakistani politics. And then win even if gets dirty. at least then it might be able to do something. Even if that something does not meet the expectations of idealists and dreamers.



But something is better then nothing. Politics is about the art of the possible.

