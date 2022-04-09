What's new

Eileen Gu’s love for Chinese pies catches President Xi Jinping’s attention as China hails Olympic heroes

  • Around 150 athletes and officials are awarded for contributions at Winter Olympics, including speed-skater Wu Dajing and director Zhang Yimou
  • President Xi singles out freestyle skier and double gold medallist Gu during ceremony for her fondness for Chinese snacks

Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Matt Eaton

Matt Eaton

Eileen Gu was one of the stand-out stars of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Now she has captured the attention of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The 18-year-old, US-born freestyle skier and part-time model gained millions of fans around the world for her achievements at the Games, where she won two gold medals and one silver for China.
But it was her obsession with Chinese food – dumplings and pies in particular – that bridged a cultural divide and transformed her into one of the biggest celebrities in China.

www.scmp.com

