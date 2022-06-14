Unfortunately, this news is also a rumor.



Gu Ailing's microblog is very quiet. Except for some netizens whose IP address is Taiwan (since this year, all Chinese social media will display IP addresses), no one is attacking her.



Why did we attack her? She is not the first Chinese athlete to serve as an Olympic ambassador of other countries. For example, Dingjunhui, a Chinese billiard player, once served as an ambassador for the London Olympic Games. Many Americans are attacking Gu ailing. Gu Ailing's role as US Olympic ambassador can ease the attack of US public opinion, which is a very correct approach.







Yes, we recognize that USA is the most attractive country in the world.



Therefore, please stop attacking Gu Ailing and others.

Moreover, we ask USA to abolish the "renunciation of American citizenship tax", which in fact violates human rights and property rights.