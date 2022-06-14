What's new

Eileen Gu Enrages Nationalists by Taking U.S. Olympics Role

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
28,038
26
19,158
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.newsweek.com

China's Eileen Gu enrages nationalists by taking U.S. Olympics role

The California-born skiing sensation, who competed for China at the Beijing Winter Olympics, says she's American when stateside and Chinese when in China, but some find this hard to accept.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com

Two competing hashtags about Eileen Gu are trending on Weibo, China's main social media website, after the ski star said she didn't regret representing her mother's homeland at the recent Winter Olympic Games—and then announced an ambassadorial role as part of a United States Olympic bid.

The California-born athlete, also known in China as Gu Ailing, became China's poster child when she took home two golds and one silver in freestyle skiing at the Beijing Games in February. Her sporting success was widely celebrated by the Chinese public and was significant for the country's ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), too.


Speaking at the Time 100 gala on Tuesday, Gu said she chose to represent China "to inspire young girls" in a country where winter sports are only just taking off. "No, I don't have any regrets," she told the magazine's Sean Gregory in New York.

"I am actually an ambassador for the Salt Lake City 2030 Olympic bid," Gu said when asked about the prospect of competing for Team USA in the future. "I think that's this beautiful example of globalism, and of the capacity that we can use skiing, we can use sport and we can use winter sport to connect people."

On Weibo, a site that boasted more than 570 million active monthly users in 2021, Gu's comments went viral. One hashtag—"Gu Ailing has never regretted representing China"—was read 120 million times in six hours since Wednesday morning local time, according to the website's statistics.

Another—"Gu Ailing to serve as ambassador for U.S. Olympic bid"—was read 300 million times over the same period, the data showed.

The online engagement showed that, if nothing else, Gu's decision to become a Salt Lake City envoy has divided opinion, her every move already being scrutinized under the lens of wider geopolitical friction between Washington and Beijing.

Tom Kelly, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City bid committee said that Gu would act as an "athlete representative," but the "exact title" of her role had yet to be decided.

For nationalists in both countries, the controversy surrounding Gu goes beyond her 2019 decision to ski for Team China at the Winter Olympics earlier this year, a move she said was supported by her peers in the U.S.

Gu says she's American when she's stateside and Chinese when in China, but some don't find this idyllic coexistence easy to accept. The teenager is caught between two rival polities, both of which readily latch on to opportunities to question her loyalty.

At the games in Beijing, Gu told reporters she wasn't going to waste her time "trying to placate people who are uneducated." She has largely stayed out of politics.

Emblematic of the controversy is Gu's legal status. She's thought to have acquired Chinese citizenship sometime after 2019 to enable her to compete for China. However, the country doesn't recognize dual nationality, meaning she would have to had renounced her U.S. citizenship to become legally Chinese.

The Federal Register publishes a quarterly list of individuals who have "chosen to expatriate." Gu's name has not appeared on any of the lists to date, including the latest dated April 20.

Many in China are satisfied with the thought that Beijing wouldn't create a legal exemption just for Gu. But for Chinese nationalists, dual nationality, even if it were allowed, wouldn't be satisfactory.

During the recent Winter Games, prominent commentators warned their fellow citizens not to get too attached to Gu; where her allegiances truly lie would be clear after the competition, depending on where she chose to live, they said. Gu is expected to begin college at Stanford this fall.

In early April, at a gathering of athletes and CCP officials to celebrate China's achievements at the Olympics, President Xi Jinping mentioned Gu by name and referenced her love of Chinese pies—another moment that went viral online.

Two weeks later, as Shanghai went into a COVID lockdown and infections in Beijing began to tick up, Gu shared Instagram stories showing her and her family on a private jet out of the capital.

"I'd only recognize her Chinese bloodline if her father were Chinese. Being legally Chinese is something else; hyping her up as Chinese is meaningless. China has so many excellent homegrown athletes—why her?" wrote one Weibo commentator, in an apparent reference to Gu's American father.

"For two golds and one silver, we let her rake in 200 million [Chinese yuan ($30 million)] and quietly allowed dual citizenship. Now she's having her cake and eating it at both ends," another said.

In a Twitter thread reacting to Gu's announcement, China sports analyst Mark Dreyer said he believes she was "overcompensating for her decision to represent China in 2022."

"I'm all for people trying to build bridges—especially when it comes to the challenging US-China relationship—but you can't be 'all-in' on both sides. It doesn't sit right with either side," Dreyer said.

The International Olympic Committee is expected to announce the 2030 Winter Game's host in May 2023. Japan's Sapporo and Canada's Vancouver, along with Salt Lake, are bidding to hold the event. Salt Lake is also in with a chance to host the Games in 2034 if the city's first bid fails.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
28,038
26
19,158
Country
United States
Location
United States
Interesting page that lists the names of all the Americans who have given up their citizenship by Qtr.


~640 1st Qtr of 2022.

~480 4th QTR of 2021
~960 3rd QTR of 2021
~880 2nd QTR of 2021
~200 1st QTR of 2021

Considering 855,000 people became US Citizens in 2021 these expatriate numbers are really insignificant.

www.uscis.gov

USCIS Announces FY 2021 Accomplishments

Today, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is releasing preliminary fiscal year (FY) 2021 agency statistics and accomplishments. These preliminary statistics highlight important immigration trends and illustrate the work accomplished by USCIS in FY 2021. The agency will publish final...
www.uscis.gov
"Promoting Naturalization: During FY 2021, USCIS welcomed 855,000 new U.S. citizens,"
 
Last edited:
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
3,362
-2
6,982
Country
China
Location
China
Unfortunately, this news is also a rumor.

Gu Ailing's microblog is very quiet. Except for some netizens whose IP address is Taiwan (since this year, all Chinese social media will display IP addresses), no one is attacking her.

Why did we attack her? She is not the first Chinese athlete to serve as an Olympic ambassador of other countries. For example, Dingjunhui, a Chinese billiard player, once served as an ambassador for the London Olympic Games. Many Americans are attacking Gu ailing. Gu Ailing's role as US Olympic ambassador can ease the attack of US public opinion, which is a very correct approach.

Hamartia Antidote said:
Interesting page that lists the names of all the Americans who have given up their citizenship by Qtr.


~640 1st Qtr of 2022.

~480 4th QTR of 2021
~960 3rd QTR of 2021
~880 2nd QTR of 2021
~200 1st QTR of 2021

Considering 855,000 people became US Citizens in 2021 these expatriate numbers are really insignificant.

www.uscis.gov

USCIS Announces FY 2021 Accomplishments

Today, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is releasing preliminary fiscal year (FY) 2021 agency statistics and accomplishments. These preliminary statistics highlight important immigration trends and illustrate the work accomplished by USCIS in FY 2021. The agency will publish final...
www.uscis.gov
"Promoting Naturalization: During FY 2021, USCIS welcomed 855,000 new U.S. citizens,"
Click to expand...

Yes, we recognize that USA is the most attractive country in the world.

Therefore, please stop attacking Gu Ailing and others.
Moreover, we ask USA to abolish the "renunciation of American citizenship tax", which in fact violates human rights and property rights.
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
28,038
26
19,158
Country
United States
Location
United States
MH.Yang said:
Unfortunately, this news is also a rumor.

Gu Ailing's microblog is very quiet. Except for some netizens whose IP address is Taiwan (since this year, all Chinese social media will display IP addresses), no one is attacking her.

Why did we attack her? She is not the first Chinese athlete to serve as an Olympic ambassador of other countries. For example, Dingjunhui, a Chinese billiard player, once served as an ambassador for the London Olympic Games. Many Americans are attacking Gu ailing. Gu Ailing's role as US Olympic ambassador can ease the attack of US public opinion, which is a very correct approach.



Yes, we recognize that USA is the most attractive country in the world.

Therefore, please stop attacking Gu Ailing and others.
Moreover, we ask USA to abolish the "renunciation of American citizenship tax", which in fact violates human rights and property rights.
Click to expand...

Weren't you the one yapping some wacky song in this forum about her not renewing her US passport at the age of 18 and thus she has somehow forfeited her US citizenship...well the official US Government page above says different.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
3,362
-2
6,982
Country
China
Location
China
Hamartia Antidote said:
Weren't you the one yapping some wacky song in this forum about her not renewing her US passport at the age of 18 and thus she has somehow forfeited her US citizenship...well the official US Government page above says different.
Click to expand...
When an American reporter finds out that Gu ailing uses an American passport, you can remind me that I am wrong.

If Gu Ailing has been using a Chinese passport, I don't know how you can prove that she still has American nationality.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
28,038
26
19,158
Country
United States
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
I don't know why Americans and top US politicians and TV hosts are so obssessed with her, it's becoming increasingly laughable.
Click to expand...

LOL! You were the one who started posting the Eileen Gu threads on PDF when it looked like she ditched her US citizenship to play for the China team.

Teenage superstar Eileen Gu stuns America with defection to China

Teenage superstar Eileen Gu stuns America with defection to China A Victoria’s Secret model and face of the 2022 Winter Olympics has struck a major blow for China in its political war with the United States.
defence.pk

Teenage superstar Eileen Gu stuns America with defection to China​


Now that this has been determined to not be true any future posts talking about her will now be deemed an "obsession".

Meanwhile the above 10 page thread is fine....
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,938
-10
91,150
Country
China
Location
China
Hamartia Antidote said:
LOL! You were the one who started posting the Eileen Gu threads on PDF when it looked like she ditched her US citizenship to play for the China team.

Now that this has been determined to not be true any future posts talking about her will now be deemed an "obsession".
Click to expand...
I posted stories that top US politicians and TV hosts attacking her after she representing China in the olympics, it's very weird, do US politicians and celebrities not have anything else to do? They have a country and government to run.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
28,038
26
19,158
Country
United States
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
I posted stories that top US politicians and TV hosts attacking her after she representing China in the olympics, it's very weird, do US politicians and celebrities not have anything else to do? They have a country and government to run.
Click to expand...

..and I'll post stories about angry Chinese nationalists who feel betrayed that she moved back to America...and that the Chinese Government misled them on her citizenship status by not clarifying she was just "on loan".
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,938
-10
91,150
Country
China
Location
China
Hamartia Antidote said:
..and I'll post stories about angry Chinese nationalists who feel betrayed that she moved back to America...and that the Chinese Government misled them on her citizenship status.
Click to expand...
Public voice there crazy ideas on the social media everywhere in this world, which is very normal, but top politicians and renowned TV hosts spend time and emotions on a teenager athlete, which is at least so odd if happened in China, they have their day jobs to do.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Eileen Gu angers Chinese fans with ‘unpatriotic’ farewell message and video showing her flying private [jet back to the US]
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
gambit
gambit
beijingwalker
Ex-governor, UN ambassador Nikki Haley calls out Eileen Gu: 'You're either American or Chinese'
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
jhungary
jhungary
beijingwalker
Teenage superstar Eileen Gu stuns America with defection to China
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
148
Views
6K
Beast
B
onebyone
It's Official: Eileen Gu Wins Gold For Most Excited at Closing Ceremony
Replies
3
Views
478
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
faithfulguy
American-born Eileen Gu wins Olympic gold medal for China
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
181
Views
6K
Beast
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom