Eileen Gu angers Chinese fans with ‘unpatriotic’ farewell message and video showing her flying private [jet back to the US]

Eileen Gu angers Chinese fans with ‘unpatriotic’ farewell message and video showing her flying private – SupChina Eileen Gu caught flak in the U.S. for representing China at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Now some Chinese social media users are criticizing her for returning to the U.S.

Thank you China for the unforgettable few months & for the endless love.

Eileen Gu, role model for China or opportunist?​

Blasted on both sides of the Pacific​

it might have bent its own laws for Gu