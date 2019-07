Eight questions to ask before considering war with Iran

Is a vital national security interest threatened?



Do we have a clear attainable objective?



Have the risks and costs been fully and frankly analyzed? Have all other nonviolent policy measures been fully exhausted?



Is there a plausible exit strategy to avoid endless entanglements?



Have the consequences of our action been fully considered?



Is the action supported by the American people?



Do we have genuine broad international support?