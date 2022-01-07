What's new

Eight Pakistani soldier kidnapped by Taliban at Balochistan Afghan Border near Paktita

ziaulislam

If they are killed and put on display then thr establishment cant sleep any more on being "friendly" with taliban defiance
 
Gangetic

The Taliban will soon focus fully on the tribal regions. Expect to see a massive TTP resurgence with Taliban backing. The real double game begins.
 
Abid123

Is this what we get after supporting them for over 20 years against 30+ nations?
 
Reichsmarschall

Pandora said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1479420388018769921

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1479440666199531520

Mabrook to all Talib lovers here. Aur Chupo. Now even our soldiers are being kidnapped bcz of khasi policy of maximum restraint.

FYI those who want to know about Khalid Zardaan he is a close aid to Taliban leadership in Kabul.
Fake news. Fifth columnists are at it again. This is propaganda against holy talibans, liberals are trying to sabotage the most important strategic partnership this planet has ever seen. Talibans can never do this but if they did then Pakistanis deserved it.
 
Zarvan

Pandora said:
That is really not tge point. They kidnapped our armed forces this is a serious escalation.
Do you even know the details of incident ? Even Taliban accounts are saying our soldiers crossed the border. Let Government check what happened. You people want a person hanged without even knowing facts. This mindset gave us that pathetic war on terror and you still want to continue with this policy. If we would follow this mindset then Pakistan will be at war with whole world.
 
Pandora

Reichsmarschall said:
Fake news. Fifth columnists are at it again. This is propaganda against holy talibans, liberals are trying to sabotage the most important strategic partnership this planet has ever seen. Talibans can never do this but if they did then Pakistanis deserved it.
LoL you just defined every Talib worshiper here
 
Zarvan

Pandora said:
We have everything but the problem is that Our top leadership has issued max restraint orders making our soldiers sitting ducks.
No your mindset would make them a target for whole world. You want leadership to be stupid and idiot. That is not going to happen
 
