Eight jailed in human trafficking charges , 37 Slovakians rescued



Police said the Cisar family lured their victims to the north of England from Slovakia with the promise of better life, often targeting people in extreme poverty. But when their victims arrived, they had to renovate and clean properties for “pitiful wages”.



