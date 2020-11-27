Black_cats
Eight Divisional cities to get 8 ‘iconic’ mosque with Saudi support: PM Hasina
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 21:17, Nov 26,2020 | Updated: 23:51, Nov 26,2020
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina talks to Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Bin Yousef Al-Duhailan as he pays a courtesy call on her at Gano Bhaban in Dhaka on Thursday.— Focus Bangla photo
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said eight ‘iconic mosques’ with modern facilities will be constructed in the country’s eight divisions with Saudi Arabia's assistance.
The prime minister said this when Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Alduhailan paid a courtesy call on her at the latter’s official residence Ganobhaban.
PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.
Sheikh Hasina said 560 model mosque-cum-Islamic cultural centres are being constructed at the upazila level across the country with Saudi assistance.
She also recalled the development of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque with Saudi support.
Mentioning that her government gives priority to the agriculture sector, she said Bangladesh could provide farm labourers to Saudi Arabia.
About the relations between the two brotherly countries, the prime minister said Bangladesh always values these ties. There is cooperation between the two countries in many sectors.
‘Saudi Arabia has a special place in the hearts of Bangladeshis,’ she said.
The Saudi envoy highly praised the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and hoped that the existing friendly relationship between the two countries would deepen further under her leadership.
He said the bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, security and manpower between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh will continue.
The envoy mentioned that over 1.5 million Bangladeshis are working in different sectors in Saudi Arabia. ‘They’re very hard-working and making immense contributions to Saudi economy,’ he said.
Essa Yousef said Saudi entrepreneurs are keen to come to Bangladesh for investment and their government also welcomes Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to Saudi Arabia to promote trade and business between the two brotherly countries.
‘There is a huge potential of investment in Saudi Arabia and we’ll extend full support to Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in this regard,’ he said.
Expressing satisfaction over the existing excellent relations between the two friendly countries, the Saudi envoy said it will be his responsibility to take forward the relationship during his tenure.
The coronavirus issue also came up for discussion at the meeting, Ihsanul Karim said.
At the outset of the meeting, the prime minister welcomed the new Saudi ambassador and assured him of extending full support during his stay in Bangladesh.
PMO secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present at the meeting.
Later, Bhutanese ambassador to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl paid a courtesy call on the prime minister at the same place, said the PM’s press secretary.
