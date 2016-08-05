/ Register

  • Monday, August 20, 2018

Eight Chinese submarines to be handed to Pak Navy starting in 2022

Discussion in 'Pakistan Navy' started by nadeemkhan110, Aug 5, 2016.

  1. Aug 5, 2016 #1
    nadeemkhan110

    nadeemkhan110 FULL MEMBER

    [​IMG]
    The Type-039/041 "Yuan" class conventional submarine, likely the basis for the export-centric S20. Photo credit: Wikipedia
    Bilal Khan -
    PAKISTAN MINISTRY OF DEFENCE PRODUCTION CONFIRMS SUBMARINE CONTRACT
    The Pakistan Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP) confirmed in its 2014-2015 report that a contract to construct new generation submarines for the Pakistan Navy was signed in April 2015. While no specific timelines were given (in regards to production and delivery), the MoDP’s report is genuine confirmation that the long-awaited program is assuredly in the procurement pipeline.

    Pakistan began negotiating with China for new submarines in 2011, when at the time it was reported that the Pakistan Navy was interested in six ships powered by air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems. In April 2015, the Government of Pakistan formally approved the purchase of eight Chinese AIP submarines, and in July 2015 it was reported that the contract had been forwarded to Beijing, which would then greenlight Pakistan’s proposed financing arrangements.

    In April 2016, the Pakistan Navy’s Commander of Logistics, Rear Admiral Syed Imdad Imam Jafri, praised Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW) for winning a contract to produce four of the eight AIP submarines. In fact, Rear Admiral Jafri’s statements not only confirmed that the submarine deal was live, but that Pakistan was still committed to procuring AIP-equipped submarines. This is an important aspect, considering the tactical advantages borne by AIP systems, as discussed in an earlier Quwa article:

    AIP technology allows SSKs to operate underwater without snorkeling for much longer periods of time, potentially as long as multiple weeks. In addition, AIP technology helps in keeping the submarine quiet, thus reducing its acoustic signature, a key advantage in subsurface combat where sound (i.e. acoustics) is the main method of detection and engagement. These advantages are more profound in the South Asian maritime theatre where there is close proximity between the two powers. For Pakistan, the amount of time a submarine can remain undetected will matter more than how far it can travel.

    Beyond the fact that the submarine deal with China was signed and that KSEW will produce four of the eight ships, there are no official details, especially in regards to the submarine’s design, specifications, sensor suite, weapons inventory, or even the origin or design of its AIP system. It is believed that Pakistan’s submarines will be derived from the S20, the export variant of the Type 039A/Type 041. However, the details can only be left for speculation, at least at this stage. That said, it would be safe to assume that the Pakistan Navy will aim to position these submarines as strategic assets (via nuclear-tipped land attack cruise missiles), so as to complete Pakistan’s second-strike triad.

    Overall, the Pakistan Navy’s submarine modernization roadmap is promising. With the Agosta 90Bs placed in the upgrade pipeline (with the Turkish shipbuilder STM’s support), the inclusion of these eight Chinese submarines will go a significant way in strengthening the Pakistan Navy’s anti-access and area denial (A2/AD) capabilities. In fact, there are not many countries that would boast as many as 11 AIP-powered submarines.
    SOURCE:quwa.org
     
  2. Aug 5, 2016 #2
    maximuswarrior

    maximuswarrior SENIOR MEMBER

    For Pakistan, the procurement of subs is perhaps the biggest project in the coming years. I would rate it higher than JF-17 and all other projects. This procurement will truly ensure our second strike capability. AIP is a God gifted tech for a country like Pakistan. The advantages are enormous. The cost aspect is also very favorable. The icing on the cake is that some will be built at KSEW.
     
  3. Aug 5, 2016 #3
    jetstar

    jetstar FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Yes this is a great achievements more then others new generation submarine
    but now we need Nuclear Submarine

     
  4. Aug 5, 2016 #4
    nadeemkhan110

    nadeemkhan110 FULL MEMBER

    This submarine can also carry nuclear weapon as you read in this article


    But Type 098 is a latest Strategic Nuclear Submarine

    [​IMG]
    China’s qianzhan published an article to bare the mystery of China’s most advanced 098 strategic submarines.

    The article says: Previously, Liaoning Vice Governor Tan Zuojung disclosed at a public occasion that PLA navy has completed development of its fourth-generation nuclear submarine.

    Some experts believe that the information is quite reliable. However, there has been no public appearance of nor has the US ever detected China’s third-generation nuclear submarines.

    Type 098 nuclear submarine adopts electromagnetic propulsion with zero noise, very high speed and instant great increase in power.

    The above is Chinese media’s report on the submarine. At the same time US satellite has also found that China is building two new-type 098 fourth-generation strategic nuclear submarines.

    It proves that China is developing effective second-strike capabilities. If one 098 can carry 12 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) carrying 3 independently targetable warheads each, the two submarines under construction have effective second-strike capabilities of launching 108 nuclear warheads.

    For nuclear security, a country shall have not only well hidden land-based mobile ICBMs but also SLBMs carried by its strategic nuclear submarines hidden underwater in Oceans as so far no country in the world is able to detect all the nuclear submarines of another country. China’s mobile ICBMs and SLBMs will constitute quite adequate nuclear deterrence.

    In addition, China has built an underground base for its nuclear submarines to make it even more difficult for its enemy to detect and destroy its nuclear submarine.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  5. Aug 6, 2016 #5
    BetterPakistan

    BetterPakistan SENIOR MEMBER

    Great, been waiting for this news from months. I hope two of them will be nuclear one's.
     
  6. Aug 6, 2016 #6
    Shaheer ul haq

    Shaheer ul haq FULL MEMBER

    We are already planning to build a nuclear sub by 2020 and that will be indigenous.
     
  7. Aug 6, 2016 #7
    Mughal-Prince

    Mughal-Prince SENIOR MEMBER

    It's been long I have seen it in a science program on TV about electromagnetic propulsion system which has been built by Japs and it was pretty slow but that was around 16+ years earlier. If there is any one who has any information regarding advances of this technologies and its required power source.
     
  8. Aug 6, 2016 #8
    Talwar e Pakistan

    Talwar e Pakistan SENIOR MEMBER

  9. Aug 6, 2016 #9
    Muhammad Omar

    Muhammad Omar ELITE MEMBER

    They already have Type 094 Nuke Sub i think we should Lease 1 or 2

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  10. Aug 6, 2016 #10
    Pandora

    Pandora SENIOR MEMBER

    We dont have any indigenous sub let alone nuclear. It was a rumour started by a news paper quoting an unnamed source.

    We have no requirement for such subs as Yaun class tipped with babur can perform the same role. Nuclear subs are very noisy and cant operate without protection from surface combatants.

    No offence but we are not living in la la land. Type 93 is a nuclear sub and we are acquiring Type 039 Yuan class.
     
  11. Aug 6, 2016 #11
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Factually incorrect.
     
  12. Aug 6, 2016 #12
    Muhammad Omar

    Muhammad Omar ELITE MEMBER

    So is Babur ready for Naval role??
     
  13. Aug 6, 2016 #13
    MastanKhan

    MastanKhan PDF VETERAN

    Hi,

    8 subs deal and around 10 years +++ delivery time is an overall bad deal tactically---.

    Tactically---it should have been split---if not aircraft then between surface fleet and sub surface fleet---and then another deal signed after 5 years---.

    The deal was signed in this manner is due to ' VERY ' large kickbacks---.

    Otherwise---there were those in the system who had opposed such a large deal---spanned over 10 years time for obvious reasons.
     
  14. Aug 6, 2016 #14
    Pandora

    Pandora SENIOR MEMBER

    Look at the defence report that is being mentioned here as it clearly mentions a sea to land missile. So it is either in development or most likely ready but not being revealed. I think is a thread that has published the report on PDF couple of days back.
     
  15. Aug 7, 2016 #15
    Shaheer ul haq

    Shaheer ul haq FULL MEMBER

    Ok.
     
