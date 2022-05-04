Eid with Pakistan Army soldiers along LOC | May 2022 | PTV News .

I feel really terrible for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. For 75-years they were made FAKE promises by Pakistan which never eventuated mainly due to the inaction of Army. As usual, US instructed Pak Army to not attack india is 1962, and then they also gave up a war in Kargil which they had already won but decided to obey the US.



Logically, the Kashmiris have now finally figured it out that all those promises were fake. And they have to fight their own war by probably taking help form China or another country.