Eid with Pakistan Army soldiers along LOC | May 2022 | PTV News .

Jugger

Jugger

Nov 17, 2016
India
France
LOC now sees the least amount of action out of all Pakistani borders.
Which is a very good news, hope peace prevails for a long time.
 
ahmadnawaz22

ahmadnawaz22

Oct 26, 2009
Pakistan
United Arab Emirates
Dont spoil this thread with political comments please. Day to day operations of Army jawans and Officers defending our borders with their lives should be seluted.
Whatever games bajwa sab and GHQ is playing should be remained to them.
Salam to our Jawans laying lives for our safetly and our homeland.
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

Dec 7, 2017
Pakistan
Australia
I feel really terrible for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. For 75-years they were made FAKE promises by Pakistan which never eventuated mainly due to the inaction of Army. As usual, US instructed Pak Army to not attack india is 1962, and then they also gave up a war in Kargil which they had already won but decided to obey the US.

Logically, the Kashmiris have now finally figured it out that all those promises were fake. And they have to fight their own war by probably taking help form China or another country.
 
Bleek

Bleek

Dec 21, 2021
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
I feel really terrible for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. For 75-years they were made FAKE promises by Pakistan which never eventuated mainly due to the inaction of Army. As usual, US instructed Pak Army to not attack india is 1962, and then they also gave up a war in Kargil which they had already won but decided to obey the US.

Logically, the Kashmiris have now finally figured it out that all those promises were fake. And they have to fight their own war by probably taking help form China or another country.
You really think any other country would help? No other country will help
 

