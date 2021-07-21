Eid ul Adha Prayers and Our PM

Today Eid ul Adha was celebrated throughout Pakistan with religious zest and fervour. All our political leadership offered their Eid Namaz in their local areas and with their family and friends.This time again I struggled to find an image of our PM offering Eid prayers. The last time he offered Eid prayers as shown in the media was in 2019. Although the Eid prayers are not, but traditionally since our inception our leadership has been seen offering the namaz regularly. I have been digging Khan sahibs attendance frequency of Eid prayers on the net but in Vain. The only other one apart from the 2019 prayers was the one in theAlthough our PM has found solace in spirituality lately, I still see him Lapsing the Eid Prayers, Friday Prayers and most disturbingly the Namaz eeven of his best friends!