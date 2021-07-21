What's new

Eid ul Adha Prayers and Our PM

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Today Eid ul Adha was celebrated throughout Pakistan with religious zest and fervour. All our political leadership offered their Eid Namaz in their local areas and with their family and friends.
1626892577741.png


This time again I struggled to find an image of our PM offering Eid prayers. The last time he offered Eid prayers as shown in the media was in 2019. Although the Eid prayers are not MANDATORY, but traditionally since our inception our leadership has been seen offering the namaz regularly. I have been digging Khan sahibs attendance frequency of Eid prayers on the net but in Vain. The only other one apart from the 2019 prayers was the one in the DHARNAS.

Although our PM has found solace in spirituality lately, I still see him Lapsing the Eid Prayers, Friday Prayers and most disturbingly the Namaz e JANAZA even of his best friends!
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

May be due to the security issues.....

Pak's enemies want him dead and gone....
 
Khan_patriot

Khan_patriot

His prayers are between him and Allah, no one has the right to judge anyone. Judging peoples morality baselessly is a form of shirk imho.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
May be due to the security issues..
Click to expand...
Dear Brother if our President can do it why not him, Haven't seen him for many years. I hope I am wrong and he has offered his prayers in private, nevertheless he would not miss an opportunity to send an Image if he had done so!
Khan_patriot said:
His prayers are between him and Allah, no one has the right to judge anyone. Judging peoples morality baselessly is a form of shirk imho.
Click to expand...
In riasat e Medina the amir sets the precedence, it's not about his personnel life. Every Muslim leader prayers frequently on certain auspicious occasions.
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

Big deal, may be to rat out people like you who waits for munafiqaat opportunity to point finger at him.
 
SQ8

SQ8

Shows the actual priority of Pakistanis - instead of looking at policy or impact of PM. Worried about his afterlife. Doomed people.
 
insight-out

insight-out

The fact that you have not seen him praying in public should not lead you to conclude that he did not or does not pray. That is an absolutely ridiculous conclusion to draw, with no logic whatsoever.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SQ8 said:
Shows the actual priority of Pakistanis - instead of looking at policy or impact of PM. Worried about his afterlife. Doomed people.
Click to expand...
He is not a cricketer anymore where his life is his personal business. He is the PM of our country his words, actions and beliefs do have a deep impact on so many who follow him in letter and spirit.
insight-out said:
The fact that you have not seen him praying in public should not lead you to conclude that he did not or does not pray.
Click to expand...
Fully agree, can anyone explain why has he never attended a namaz e janaza. This is compulsory in Islam, if one is fully healthy.
 
