Eid or no Eid?

U.K. awaits



While some argue that modern-day scientific advancements and the ability to predict astronomical cycles render the sighting of the moon unnecessary, many Muslims still consider it a religious obligation based on a statement made by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). According to the Prophet’s saying,



“Observe fast on sighting it (the new moon) and break (fast) on sighting it (the new moon), but if the sky is cloudy for you, then complete the number (of thirty days)” (Saheeh Muslim)



Muslims in the UK and globally, who adhere to the physical sighting of the moon, depend on Saudi Arabia for sightings. Green Lane Masjid is one of many mosques in the UK that rely on sightings from Saudi Arabia. Sheikh Zakaullah explained that this is due to two primary reasons.



Firstly, Saudi Arabia has a well-established system for moon sighting that is known for its rigour, employment of advanced technology and trained observers, and has a defined legal and Shariah process for moon sighting, which is not the case in many other countries.



Secondly, the Saudi Islamic Courts are highly coordinated in announcing the official sighting of the moon, which is then easily tracked by many Muslim-majority countries and communities. These announcements are posted on official Twitter accounts, enabling Muslims to avoid other unverified reports, which may result in errors.