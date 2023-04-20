What's new

Eid or no Eid?

*Warrior*

Tomorrow is Eid for our Pathan brothers,
Highly Chances Our Eid will be on 22 -04-2023

Pathan bhai waiting announcement from Masjid Qasim Ali Khan Peshawar.​

 
I follow Hisab based system. Indonesian Muslims will be split as well regarding Eid but we respect our differences

21 April is Eid for my big families

99583904.jpg
 
When is April's new Moon?​

On 20 April, the new Moon will rise at 6:04am and set at 20:47pm (BST). As sunrise is at 5:55am and sunset is 20:05pm that day, most visibility of the new Moon will be lost in the Sun’s solar glare.

Even in that short period after sunset before the new Moon sets, it is unlikely you will be able to see it as the sky will still be bright.
 
mangochutney

U.K. awaits

While some argue that modern-day scientific advancements and the ability to predict astronomical cycles render the sighting of the moon unnecessary, many Muslims still consider it a religious obligation based on a statement made by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). According to the Prophet’s saying,

“Observe fast on sighting it (the new moon) and break (fast) on sighting it (the new moon), but if the sky is cloudy for you, then complete the number (of thirty days)” (Saheeh Muslim)

Muslims in the UK and globally, who adhere to the physical sighting of the moon, depend on Saudi Arabia for sightings. Green Lane Masjid is one of many mosques in the UK that rely on sightings from Saudi Arabia. Sheikh Zakaullah explained that this is due to two primary reasons.

Firstly, Saudi Arabia has a well-established system for moon sighting that is known for its rigour, employment of advanced technology and trained observers, and has a defined legal and Shariah process for moon sighting, which is not the case in many other countries.

Secondly, the Saudi Islamic Courts are highly coordinated in announcing the official sighting of the moon, which is then easily tracked by many Muslim-majority countries and communities. These announcements are posted on official Twitter accounts, enabling Muslims to avoid other unverified reports, which may result in errors.
 
Still trying to figure for my family. One imam bargah is doing it on Friday but waiting on the office of Ayatollah Sistani and his biggest representative mosque here. Personally, we celebrate it along with our Sunni brothers and family members when there’s no confusion but often times seeing the actual moon is a problem.
Also, vested interests deliberately obfuscate such a simple task.
 
fitpOsitive said:
1) Set up a moon sighting post somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. This will be symbolic, and the Islamic calendar should be pre-calculated.
2) Eid should be celebrated on the same day globally.
3) Fire all Haram committee guys.

End of a constant problem.
Click to expand...

Aap Molviyoo kitankhawah band karwana chahtay hain?
 

