Eid Mubarak! PM Modi wishes for inclusive society on Eid ul-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent out Eid greetings on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha that is being celebrated across the world and in India on Saturday. In a tweet on Saturday morning, PM Modi said, “Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered.” President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted people on the eve of Eid ul-Adha on Friday evening and asked them to follow social distancing guidelines in view of the coronavirus pandemic while celebrating the festival of Eid. President Kovind urged Indians to share happiness with others and promote mutual harmony on the occasion. Eid ul-Adha symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires people to work for the wellbeing of one and all, the President said. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, too, greeted people on Eid ul-Adha and asked them to be content with modest celebrations at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In his message on the eve of Eid celebrations, the vice president said Eid ul-Adha is a celebration of unswerving devotion to god and the boundless compassion and love the almighty has for his creation.