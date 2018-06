Eid Mubarak 2018

On occasion, all Muslims wish by hugging each other and saying ‘Eid Mubarak’. The children of the house are treated by ‘Eidi’ which comprises of money or gifts.



The Eid prayer is performed in gathering in open areas like fields, community centers or at mosques. The prayer comprises of two units of prayer along with six incantations. The Eid prayer is followed by the sermon after which Muslims ask for Allah’s forgiveness, mercy, peace, and blessings for all living beings across the world. After the prayers, Muslims visit their family members and friends to wish Eid Mubarak to each other or host Eid celebrations at their homes or community centers.



The special Eid-al-Fitr delicacies are cooked at every Muslim household consisting of Biryani, Haleem, Nalli Nihari, Seviyan, Mutton Kaleji and different kinds of kebabs. All the women dress up in shararas, or regular salwar kameez or Hijab and men prefer wearing kurta pyjama.



The day starts with offering namaz in the mosque and then by consuming the meal which consists of fried liver, kebabs, haleem, korma, pulao, biryani and much more to add to the list.



Eid Mubarak!

Click to expand...