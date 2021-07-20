Eid in Taliban Held Areas

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 7,492
- 21
- Country
-
- Location
-
Today Eid ul Adha was celebrated in Afghanistan, the areas held by the Taliban were relatively calm. The biggest Eid prayers were held in Spin Boldak bordering Pakistan.
On the occasion of Eid commando units of Taliban were patroling Spin Boldak.
In the province of Baglan, Commando Units Patrolling the streets.
On the occasion of Eid commando units of Taliban were patroling Spin Boldak.
In the province of Baglan, Commando Units Patrolling the streets.