Eid in Pakistan

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
58,900
58
92,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Eid in Pakistan


About Eid Ul Fitr




"Eid" which means happiness is a festival that is celebrated twice a year in Pakistan. One and the first comes right after Ramadan and is called Eid Ul Fitr. This is a celebration for the fasting month and a token to make a commitment to one's self to be faithful and be kind to the poors.

Eid al-Fitr in Pakistan is also known as Chhoti (urdu: small) or Meethi (urdu: sweet) Eid. It is celebrated for 3 days and there are 4 days holidays on this occasion.

Eid begins with a special prayer in all cities towns and villages, people make special dishes for the Eid which are mostly Sweets and deserts of different types specially Vermicelli

Eid preparations usually start with the beginning of Ramadan and continue throughout the month. It is customary for almost everyone to wear new dress. So the shopping of garments is ever more popular throughout the month of Ramadan.

The bazaars are decorated to welcome Eid shoppers. Special sale prices are offered on garments and shoes. Young girls and older women wear bangles made of fine glass. The night when the moon is sighted is fixed for this activity. Womenfolk in huge numbers throng the special bangle stalls and shops as soon as the Shawwal moon is sighted. Men and elders usually exchange moon greetings. Telephone these days are frequently used for this late evening exchange of greetings.



The Eid, is a great occasion for rejoicing. Rising early, the rich as well as the poor wash, dress up in new clothes, and start the day with a light breakfast which usually consists of fine wheat noodles mixed with milk and commonly known as Vermicelli.

Then the men congregate at the mosques or Eidgahs (large enclosures for prayers). On the way they pass out the obligatory alms called fitra. When Eid prayers and Thanksgivings are over, they hug and congratulate each other and later during the day, they visit relatives, friends, and neighbors.

The poor also join in the celebration because it is during Ramadan that Muslims give Zakah, which is a 2 and 1/2 percent payment on one year's savings or gold, silver currency, or goods for trade equal in price to 87.48 grams of gold or 612.36 grams of silver. Tens of millions are distributed in cash or kind among poor who also share in the festivities.

After offering Eid prayers, which is an occasion for expressing thanks to Allah, the men return home and wishing children, women and elders of the household Eid Mubarak eat the sweet dish known as Vermicelli or Sheer-Khurma (dates cooked in milk and served with wheat noodles). Also as an additional treat, a variety of dishes are cooked. Festivities continue till late night, and in some towns a popular fair or Mela is held for recreational purpose.

For the children it is a very happy day because they receive money from all the elders, to spend and enjoy themselves. They also can receive clothes or gifts. It is like Christmas. Employees get bonuses, factories and offices close down for a couple of days, and food and money are distributed to the poor. Because it marks the end of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr is always an occasion for a big meal, and families come together like Thanksgiving.
 
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
58,900
58
92,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Eid Al Fitr in Pakistan on June 5, according to the country's first Islamic Calendar

Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain launches the first Islamic Hijri Calendar


Dubai: Eid Al Fitr in Pakistan will be celebrated on June 5, according to the country’s first moon sighting website and Hijri Calendar launched by Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of Science and Technology.

This is the first time that Eid day has been announced much before the moon sighting in Pakistan challenging the Islamic clerics who believe that Eid and other main religious events such as Ramadan and Islamic months should be announced only after physical moon sighting.

However, it is not yet clear whether the moon-sighting committee will still meet to decide the Eid day.




Ch Fawad Hussain

✔@fawadchaudhry

Today ll launch Pakistan first official Moon Sighting website and Hijri Calendar
May 26, 2019

Federal Minister Hussain said that he has sent the five-year Hijri Calendar to the Islamic Ideology Council. He said that the calendar will be presented before cabinet on Wednesday.



Ch Fawad Hussain

✔@fawadchaudhry

MoonSighting Pakistan launched..... http://www.pakmoonsighting.pk/

“I personally believe that there is no need to have Ruet-t-Hilal (moon sighting) Committee in the country.”

Hussain said that a number of departments have collaborated to make the moon sighting website and Islamic Hijri calendar.

The minister has been criticised by some Islamic scholars since he challenged the working of the moon sighting committee and the role of Islamic clerics involved in the moon sighting exercise.

Earlier this month, Hussain formed a committee to determine the exact dates of Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha and Muharram for the next five years with 100 percent accuracy through technology.

The objective of the new initiative is to end the controversy over moon sighting and the confusion amongst people, especially on the occasions of announcing big events such as starting of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

Moon-sighting committee normally meets every month to decide the beginning of the lunar Islamic month, but they come into limelight only on big occasions.

Pakistan and many other Islamic countries face problem over moon sighting issue as Islamic scholar often disagree and clash over the official version.


The Minister had also earlier questioned the wisdom in spending large sums of money on moon sighting every year, saying that the Ruet-e-Hilal (moon sighting) committee should carry out the sighting voluntarily.

His move to set up a scientific moon sighting committee created a lot of stir across the country as many considered his move as against the Islamic norms but others welcomed his initiative.

Islamic scholars who argue that the moon must be physically seen to decide the beginning of the fasting month, have already started criticizing the minister and the government.
 
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
58,900
58
92,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
What to wear to an Eid lunch?

It’s that time of the year again. There is something special, and stressful, about navigating an Eid dress code. And the answer to, “What do I wear?”, isn’t as cut and dry. So, some of us go all out, and drape ourselves in lace and all that shimmers. While others keep it oh-so-basic. But no matter how you are celebrating Eid this summers, we have listed down the choicest and most versatile outfits, so the order of the day is: stand out.



Easy breezy


One thing is for sure: It will be hot this Eid. Temperatures could soar up to 50 degrees Celsius. In such sweltering conditions, you do not want to be covered up with material that stops your skin from breathing. So the Image has rethought the choice of fabric and offered a range of lawnkari three-piece suits, dotted with gota.





Vintage glamour


Ethnic by Outfitters has really upped its game recently. Its new pret collection, solely for Eid, offers a wide variety of must-haves. The traditional outfits, complete with a dupatta and shalwar, can be re-worn post-Eid, when the wedding festivities begin.







Sparkle, sparkle


If you want to look elegant and chic this holidays, look no further then Zaha by Khadija Shah. The separate tops and pants has just the right amount of sparkle to give those around you serious wardrobe envy.







Timeless


Misha Lakhani is known for her inventive tailoring and she doesn’t disappoint this summers either. Her Eid collection excels in putting a modern twist on traditional clothing to create breathtaking pieces that never go out of style.







Simply simple


Zara Shahjahan is a clothing label that specializes in bespoke pieces. This Eid, the designer is telling us that it’s best to go minimal and classic. The collection offers a line up of solids, patterns, bright and neutral colours which can be worn over and over again. So let your confidence and style shine through instead.

 
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
58,900
58
92,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
2019 Men Eid Dresses-25 Latest Eid Kurta Shalwar Designs Men

Men 2019 Eid Kurta Shalwar Dresses – Nowadays men have started giving importance to their dressing and style. Everybody loves to dress up well and wear unique and stylish outfits. When it comes to attending events, men become very cautious especially when it comes to dressing up for gatherings or religious affairs.

Men equally want to compete with women in fashion era. In this modernized world, men want to become fashionable and stay up to date about all the latest trends and styles. No one compromises on their dressing style because style makes a significant impact on one’s personality.

Latest Style Eid Kurtas for Men 2019

Before any function or event just like women, men also do visit shops and markets in search of the best outfits and shoes. For Eid preparations, men look for the soundest costumes, and they usually prefer wearing the traditional kurta with shalwar.

Kurta shalwar is the best option for Eid as it looks very decent and tradition and should be followed on such occasions. Here we have combined a few tips for you so that you dress up even nice in Kurta Shalwar on Eid.

  • If you plan to add a western look to the eastern, then you can wear jeans instead of a shalwar.
  • A bright digital print design over a simple light kurta would look amazing.
  • Digital printing has also got famous this year, and a little block or digital print on the sleeves can add beauty. You should try this style.
  • You should not miss out Pakistani brands in your hunt for Eid shopping because they a pretty reasonable and will provide you with the best style and fabric.
  • Don’t forget to accessorize your dress on Eid with the help of a good watch and shades.
  • For footwear Peshawari Chappal or loafers are going to be a wise choice.






↓ 25 – Waist Coat For Kurta
With modern clothes and designs, men can look astoundingly handsome on Eid. If you want to wear a waistcoat with your kurta, then you can either try a plain jacket in contrast with your dress or a printed one. But still, if you don’t like this idea then check out these 12 stylish combinations of shalwar kameez with a waistcoat.






You can add enchantment to Eid moment with this navy waistcoat made with delicate microstructured fabric with soft hand-feel. Featuring navy & golden metal buttons that completes the look of this beautiful waistcoat. You can find these waistcoats in almost any color at Brumano.

↓ 24 – White Kurta for Eid Namaz
Whether you like him or not, you’ll have to agree that Imran Khan’s style game is always top notch. For the Eid namaz, he chose one of the classiest looks – an all-white kurta outfit. So can you, it will help you beat the summer heat as well. White is a color that can never go wrong no matter what.





↓ 23 – Self Printed Kurtas
The Bollywood actor Imran Khan too couldn’t resist the all-white look, but he went for a self-printed one which looks different but amazingly refreshing as well. You can easily find these Kurtas on any local brand or get them stitched yourself.




↓ 22 – Statement Collars
Statement collars and sleeves are some of the details which can make you stand out. Here we see Shehroze Sabzwari wearing a kurta with a statement collar and a beautiful color combination. It is a fantastic idea if you don’t like dull and boring clothes. You all young boys out there? Why don’t you try out something classy like this? Afterall you are young and smart, let the world know that too.




↓ 21 – Striped Kurta With White Trouser
Striped Kurtas or Kurtas with slight lining makes men look elegant by keeping the style and simplicity in perfect harmony with each other. Whether it is young boys or men, both would love wearing these Kurtas on Eid. Search for the most-trendy colors available.



Via

↓ 20 – Vibrant Summer Colors
Some of you might not prefer wearing light clothes on Eid thinking about why to go dull for such a vibrant occasion. We understand this thing, and just for you, we have a few great colors in mind that you might like. Here they are; yellow, blue, orange, purple or maroon. The most considerable trouser color with them is white without any ambiguity.



Cotton Formal Men Kurtas – Purple EMTK19S-9755 – 2990 Rs




↓ 19 – Pastel Colored Kurtas With Bold Shoes
Pastel colors such as blue, pink, red, yellow, sea green and white are the trending colors not just for women but also for men this Eid. You must try out these eye-pleasing colors for a cooling effect this Eid.



Pastel green kurta – 4000 Rs

↓ 18 – Edenrobe Men Kurta Collection
When it comes to designer wear, there is not even a single chance that you are not going to check out Edenrobes collection. They are amazing when it comes to the term of fabric, style, and design. They are pretty much pocket-friendly. You can get a ravishing kurta in the range of 2000 – 5000.



Eden Robe Men Kurta in 3590 Rs

Edenrobeis an ideal place for you all men if you want to look trendy and classy on Eid. Their enthralling collection of Eid includes Designer Kurta for Men which shares a complementary look on one’s personality

↓ 17 – Men Kurtas By Junaid Jamshed
Eid is the time to pay a short visit to style tycoon of the town. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about none other than the tremendous and closest to our hearts; Junaid Jamshed. You find everything here from casual wear to formal wear. Literally anything!! If you aren’t in Pakistan, there are still chances of finding out their outlet near your place. The best thing is that you can find the unstitched fabric here as well and get it stitched just the way you want. For more ideas, you should also check out these 12 Latest Style Fancy Embroidered Kurtas for Men This Season.



J. Kurta JJK-S-30665/S19/JJ6148 PKR2,690.00



JJFW-JPC-21233/S19-ZU-PLN PKR3,490.00

↓ 16 – Almirah Men Kurta Collection
Almirah is recognized for its glamour styled Kurtas, particularly in men compilation. They have an enormous range of smartly stitched and trendy colored scheme fabric. To add a little bit of traditional glimpse to your eid appearance, wear your kurta with Khussas. You can also find great waistcoats, cufflinks, and footwear on their website as well as stores.



Almirah Kurta – 3550 PKR



Almirah black kurta – PKR 3550

↓ 15 – Designer Eid Kurtas – Amir Adnan
In our list of designers for men, Amir Adnan has to be there because of his irresistible outfits. It’s a brand all about men clothing, and it guarantees that you are going to find some great stuff. This year his Eid collection is all about class and sophistication. You can buy matching waistcoat, jackets, and accessories from them as well. Moreover, you can easily find a good Kurta for Eid if your budget is around five thousand.



Check out more from his collection here.

↓ 14 – Eid Kurtas by Alkaram
The eid kurta collection by Alkaram too is an excellent choice for those who look for the best quality material. The designs may be simpler, but Alkaram is a brand that never disappoints in terms of its fabric quality. Their Eid collection has made maintaining class and grace lot easier. Their price range is so reasonable. Eid kurtas in just 2-3 thousand. Isn’t it amazing? You need to scroll through their men kurta collection.

 
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
58,900
58
92,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
↓ 13 – Gul Ahmed Eid Kurtas for Men

Another household name that thousands of men and women trust is Gul Ahmed. They recently launched their men’s line, and their Eid kurtas are fantastic indeed. What’s different about their kurtas this year is that they went for Chicken Kari which gives a luxurious look to any Eid outfit. The colors range from sober ones for adult men to bright and vibrant ones for young boys. Have a look at some of our favorite picks.



Via

These were some of our favorites. You can find according to your taste here. Oh, wait don’t!! Hurry up!! It’s 50-70% off on their line, and we don’t want you to miss this one great chance. Grab your Eid kurtas in 1500 now instead of 3000.



↓ 12 – Bonanza Eid Kurtas

A brand that surprised us with their men’s collection undoubtedly is Bonanza Satrangi. They came forward this year with a mind-blowing add, and their Kurtas for men are as good as their ad is. They also have one of the most affordable ranges of clothing lines to go for. You need to check out Bonanza Satrangi men kurtas. You can grab your eid attire from them in around 2500 up to 5000 depending upon your desire. Moreover, you can find a vast range of colors on their site from darkest possible shade to softest pastel color.







↓ 11 – HSY Eid Collection

For those who can afford high-end designers, HSY is the ultimate choice. His men’s kurtas are distinguishable because of their neat designing and cuts. You all rich hunks this is your go-to place.




Via



↓ 10 – Solid Coloured Kurtas

















↓ 9 – Bold Shoes With Dull Kurtas
Dark colored shoes are going to look stunning with light colored Kurtas. Be the fashion tycoon yourself by dressing up like this.




Via



Red velvet loafers – 49$


↓ 8 – Collar Kurta

If you don’t like bans or other neck styles than collared kurta is something for you. Get this kind of kurta in your favorite color just like white is our favorite.




↓ 7 – Black Kurta with Ban Embroidered Collar

Black Kurta is never ever going out of fashion. Not even in the coming 10 decades. Get one for yourself with a little embroidery and wear it with a white trouser, shalwar or churidaar. Now you are Eid ready! If you love wearing black, don’t miss out these 26 Best Black Kurta Pajama for Men 2019.


 
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
58,900
58
92,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
6 – Khadi Men Eid Kurtas Collection 2019


Events such as Eid are the most important events, and on such occasions, they prefer looking chicer. Since you have to go out, meet your friends and family, therefore, it becomes mandatory to dress up the best possible way. On Eid, a right dressing style and perfect outfit will make you earn a lot of compliments and praises.

The price range is pretty affordable, and you can get the one which is pocket-friendly for you


Buy Khadi Men Kurtas Online at cheap Price from there Official Site Khaadi











↓ 5 – Festive Eid Kurtas

Lots of designers launch amazing kurta collections exclusively for Eid. If you go and look around you will see lots of enchanting designs of kurtas. Famous Pakistani fashion designers make these kurtas. Unique embroidery is done on clothes which add more beauty to it. Different patterns are designed to make every other outfit look unique. The designs and work on the kurtas are done very neatly.



festive kurta in PKR2,390.00


↓ 4 – Slightly Embroidered Kurtas

Stop thinking that embroidery is a girlish thing, you are fooling yourself and letting this one chance of styling up go out of your hand. We mean just look at these outfits with slight embroidery on neckline. They are explicitly simple yet providing you style









↓ 3 – Celebrity Style Eid Kurta Collection for Men 2019

Eid is the perfect occasion for men to look hot in desi attire. For men looking for a more professional and complicated look, the best idea is to go for shalwar kameez with waistcoats. A great place to find these in Pakistan is the Eden robe outlet where one can find classic as well as formal outfits for all the businessmen out there. If you can’t find what you are looking for there, then you’ll find something you like from the Orient’s Eid collection. And if you wish to style up like a handsome celebrity, then there’s undoubtedly no better man for inspiration than the great Fawad Afzal Khan. Have a look at some of his royal looks that would be perfect for Eid.




↓ 2 – Footwear

We all notice people’s footwear in the very first glance. If we do it how can we expect people to not notice ours? Not just this fact but who would want to just focus on the dress and not footwear? It’s as essential as a good outfit. How about these chappals?


JJFW-JPC-21102/S19-NI-TXTPKR2,190.00


↓ 1 – Accessories


Hey gentlemen, be the lad of Eid day by accessorizing your eid dress in the most ravishing and decent way possible. But before you do that roll your sleeves till half quarter unless you want to flaunt the enthralling cufflinks that you just got for your Eid. Knowing that This Eid is going to be in peak summer a pair of sunglasses is a must. And guys give your mobile phone clocks a break and wear a watch in black or silver shade. Imagine yourself right now for a moment. Don’t you look handsome enough?



Sfk customized kurta

Hopefully, you will love these images and styles we have picked out for you for this Eid. Take ideas and make your Eid a memorable one by dressing up well.
 
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
58,900
58
92,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
President, PM, Army Chief facilitate nation on Eidul Fitr













KARACHI: Nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with great religious fervour and enthusiasm to mark the end of holy month of Ramzan today (Wednesday).



President Arif Alvi offers Eidul Fitr prayer at Faisal Mosque, Islamabad.
 
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
58,900
58
92,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
In Pakistan, despite a dispute on moon sighting in different parts of the country, majority of the people celebrated Eidul Fitr on Wednesday. People gathered at various eidgahs, grand mosques, imambargahs and open places to offer Eid prayers, following which they observed traditional festivities.



Muslims pray on Eidul Fitr in Lahore on Wednesday, June 5. — AP




Prime Minister Imran Khan greets his staff after Eid prayers. — APP




A boy looks on as others offer Eidul Fitr prayers in Chennai, India on June 5. — Reuters
 
Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

