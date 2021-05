Eid in Pakistan

2019 Men Eid Dresses-25 Latest Eid Kurta Shalwar Designs Men

Latest Style Eid Kurtas for Men 2019

If you plan to add a western look to the eastern, then you can wear jeans instead of a shalwar.

A bright digital print design over a simple light kurta would look amazing.

Digital printing has also got famous this year, and a little block or digital print on the sleeves can add beauty. You should try this style.

You should not miss out Pakistani brands in your hunt for Eid shopping because they a pretty reasonable and will provide you with the best style and fabric.

Don’t forget to accessorize your dress on Eid with the help of a good watch and shades.

For footwear Peshawari Chappal or loafers are going to be a wise choice.

Men 2019 Eid Kurta Shalwar Dresses – Nowadays men have started giving importance to their dressing and style. Everybody loves to dress up well and wear unique and stylish outfits. When it comes to attending events, men become very cautious especially when it comes to dressing up for gatherings or religious affairs.Men equally want to compete with women in fashion era. In this modernized world, men want to become fashionable and stay up to date about all the latest trends and styles. No one compromises on their dressing style because style makes a significant impact on one’s personality.Before any function or event just like women, men also do visit shops and markets in search of the best outfits and shoes. For Eid preparations, men look for the soundest costumes, and they usually prefer wearing the traditional kurta with shalwar.Kurta shalwar is the best option for Eid as it looks very decent and tradition and should be followed on such occasions. Here we have combined a few tips for you so that you dress up even nice in Kurta Shalwar on Eid.With modern clothes and designs, men can look astoundingly handsome on Eid. If you want to wear a waistcoat with your kurta, then you can either try a plain jacket in contrast with your dress or a printed one. But still, if you don’t like this idea then check out these 12 stylish combinations of shalwar kameez with a waistcoat. You can add enchantment to Eid moment with this navy waistcoat made with delicate microstructured fabric with soft hand-feel. Featuring navy & golden metal buttons that completes the look of this beautiful waistcoat. You can find these waistcoats in almost any color at Brumano. Whether you like him or not, you’ll have to agree that Imran Khan’s style game is always top notch. For the Eid namaz, he chose one of the classiest looks – an all-white kurta outfit. So can you, it will help you beat the summer heat as well. White is a color that can never go wrong no matter what.The Bollywood actor Imran Khan too couldn’t resist the all-white look, but he went for a self-printed one which looks different but amazingly refreshing as well. You can easily find these Kurtas on any local brand or get them stitched yourself.Statement collars and sleeves are some of the details which can make you stand out. Here we see Shehroze Sabzwari wearing a kurta with a statement collar and a beautiful color combination. It is a fantastic idea if you don’t like dull and boring clothes. You all young boys out there? Why don’t you try out something classy like this? Afterall you are young and smart, let the world know that too.Striped Kurtas or Kurtas with slight lining makes men look elegant by keeping the style and simplicity in perfect harmony with each other. Whether it is young boys or men, both would love wearing these Kurtas on Eid. Search for the most-trendy colors available.Some of you might not prefer wearing light clothes on Eid thinking about why to go dull for such a vibrant occasion. We understand this thing, and just for you, we have a few great colors in mind that you might like. Here they are; yellow, blue, orange, purple or maroon. The most considerable trouser color with them is white without any ambiguity.Pastel colors such as blue, pink, red, yellow, sea green and white are the trending colors not just for women but also for men this Eid. You must try out these eye-pleasing colors for a cooling effect this Eid.When it comes to designer wear, there is not even a single chance that you are not going to check out Edenrobes collection. They are amazing when it comes to the term of fabric, style, and design. They are pretty much pocket-friendly. You can get a ravishing kurta in the range of 2000 – 5000.Edenrobeis an ideal place for you all men if you want to look trendy and classy on Eid. Their enthralling collection of Eid includes Designer Kurta for Men which shares a complementary look on one’s personalityEid is the time to pay a short visit to style tycoon of the town. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about none other than the tremendous and closest to our hearts; Junaid Jamshed. You find everything here from casual wear to formal wear. Literally anything!! If you aren’t in Pakistan, there are still chances of finding out their outlet near your place. The best thing is that you can find the unstitched fabric here as well and get it stitched just the way you want. For more ideas, you should also check out these 12 Latest Style Fancy Embroidered Kurtas for Men This Season Almirah is recognized for its glamour styled Kurtas, particularly in men compilation. They have an enormous range of smartly stitched and trendy colored scheme fabric. To add a little bit of traditional glimpse to your eid appearance, wear your kurta with Khussas. You can also find great waistcoats, cufflinks, and footwear on their website as well as stores.In our list of designers for men, Amir Adnan has to be there because of his irresistible outfits. It’s a brand all about men clothing, and it guarantees that you are going to find some great stuff. This year his Eid collection is all about class and sophistication. You can buy matching waistcoat, jackets, and accessories from them as well. Moreover, you can easily find a good Kurta for Eid if your budget is around five thousand.The eid kurta collection by Alkaram too is an excellent choice for those who look for the best quality material. The designs may be simpler, but Alkaram is a brand that never disappoints in terms of its fabric quality. Their Eid collection has made maintaining class and grace lot easier. Their price range is so reasonable. Eid kurtas in just 2-3 thousand. Isn’t it amazing? You need to scroll through their men kurta collection.