Like every year, this year Eid holidays are expected to be short as well. Govt of Pakistan announces 3 to 4 days leaves every year. Now, people who live far away from their homes find themselves in great difficulty while arranging a visit to home. Time to tickets, everything seems impossible. This spoils Eid events to their core.It is humbly suggested that govt should announce at least 9 days leave on every Eid(4 + 1 + 4), so that there is enough margin for enjoyment and travel.