EID DAY THREE UPDATE :: ANOTHER DAY OF RECORDS August 25, 2018 12 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter EID DAY THREE HAS BEEN SUPER SOLID AGAIN WITH ALL FILMS SHOWING VERY GOOD NUMBERS. Industry saw a new all time high as we almost touched the ceiling of capacity at 7.75cr approx on Eid Day two. Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 saw new all time records whereas Parwaaz Hai Junoon saw massive numbers too. Eid Day three is coming off with stupendous numbers too as industry is expecting another 7+cr day which will take 3 day weekend cloase to 20cr approx making a new all time record and improvement of around 20% compared to previous Eid Weekend. Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 again led with super huge numbers. Numbers in circuits of Punjab are just mind blowing as film is almost packed for third straight day. Even at plexes film is super strong. As per early estimates day three should go over 3.25cr easily making Weekend of over 10cr approx making it first Pakistani film ever to touch 10cr in opening Weekend. And this number has come depite clash with two other biggies which is something outstanding. Parwaaz Hai Junoon is super strong too with Day two numbers coming little over 2.65cr approx. Film saw outstanding occupancies at plexes of Karachi, Rwp/Isl and Lahore. Film’s two days gross stand at 4.45cr approx and Weekend will close around 6.75cr approx as day three is looking to go around 2.3cr approx as per very early rough estimates. Load Wedding also saw solid hold as Day three is looking to come again around 1.3cr approx as per early rough estimates. Weekend should go little over 3.5cr approx http://boxofficedetail.com/eid-day-three-update-another-day-of-records/