Eicher Trucks to supply 350 HD trucks to Bangladesh http://www.autocarpro.in/news-national/eicher-trucks-to-supply-350-hd-trucks-to-bangladesh-40519 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES By Autocar Pro News Desk , 27 Aug 2018 Eicher Trucks and Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles, today announced that it has bagged an order for 350 heavy duty trucks from Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC). The BRTC has bought 350 units of Eicher 20.16, the 16 tonnes GVW haulage truck. The company says keeping the customers profitability in mind, the Eicher 20.16 has been designed to deliver best-in-class fuel efficiency, superior uptime with modern ergonomics. The new order will further drive VECV’s vision of modernising the commercial vehicle industry in Bangladesh. The delivery of the order is expected to take place within 8 months. Commenting on this development, SS Gill, senior vice president and head, International Business, VE Commercial Vehicles, said, “The commercial vehicle industry in Bangladesh has been growing rapidly in the past few years. This market is a key export region for us and there is a growing demand for fuel efficient, reliable trucks to fulfil customer requirements. Eicher Trucks and Buses has led the introduction of modern technology in Bangladesh with best-in-class fuel efficiency, superior reliability and a host of features to enhance the comfort and safety of drivers and profitability for transporters. This order further strengthens our position in Bangladesh, where we have been growing by over 37 percent CAGR for the last 5 years.” “Our channel partners in Bangladesh have strengthened the aftersales networks and parts distribution and today there are 29 touchpoints where trucks and buses can be serviced and over 220 retail points where parts are available across Bangladesh,” concluded Gill.