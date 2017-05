Muslims from across the globe are readying themselves for the month of Ramadan, which this year will commence at the end of May. Fasting in the heat of May and June will certainly be tough for the Muslims in this region, but roughing out in adverse conditions would double the reward. It is worth mentioning that the essence of fasting lies in learning the virtue of patience among other traits. With Ramadan approaching in a few weeks’ time, Pakistanis too are making the necessary preparations. The legislators are also at work to uphold the sanctity of the holy month.The bill entails punishment for people who are found eating and drinking openly during the venerated month. The penalty is set at a fine of Rs500 and 3 months of incarceration.Under the spirit of “protecting the holiness”, the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs on Wednesday unanimously approved the Ehtram-e-Ramazan (Amendment) Bill, 2017 under which fine for the hotel owners – violating the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance, 1981 – has been increased from Rs500 to Rs25,000.The bill entails punishment for people who are found eating and drinking openly during the venerated month. The penalty is set at a fine of Rs500 and 3 months of incarceration. The architect of the bill, Senator Tanveer Khan called for strict action against those found guilty of a violation. Further, TV Channels and Cinema which flout the clauses will be fined a hefty amount in excess of half a million. Committee members gave options to maintain the purity of the month, which ranged from partial to full closure of cinema houses across the country.The efforts of the Senators are part of the overall drive against the sacredness of Islam. They are being ably supported by other state organizations. Recently, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) started its “text message“ campaign. The messages being sent to people are aimed at discouraging them from sharing blasphemous content. The message further implores the public to alert the PTA if and when any disrespectful content is shared. Given that scores of people have been the victim of mob justice, the campaign can lead to further vigilante.Read more: Pakistan, India amongst top countries of the world in religious restrictions State’s religious insecurities and its effects on violence in societyThe state has to understand that the respect for the holy month is well and truly in the hearts of the majority; it will not be lessened or increased by imposing punitive measures.Islam is the religion of a sweeping majority of Pakistani citizens. Not only emotions are attached, but reverence, gusto, and fervor in the observance of religious rituals are there for all to see. Why does the state feel the need of delving into the above-mentioned matters is something that must be asked.Fasting teaches us to survive amid adversity; increase our endurance and understand the pangs of the poor. In all, it calls upon us to show tolerance and acceptability. The forceful commitment on part of the upper house of the parliament to “implement “ the Ehtram e Ramazan bill if anything is contrary to the spirit of Ramazan. The state has to understand that the respect for the holy month is well and truly in the hearts of the majority; it will not be lessened or increased by imposing punitive measures. Moreover, an advocacy of an extreme step by the state is at odds with its resolve to counter the menace of extremism.