Ehsaas lacks legal cover, being run through BISP bank accounts



Though the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has virtually converted the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) into its flagship social safety programme called Ehsaas, it is still making official correspondence and banking transactions regarding Ehsaas in the name of the BISP.





It has been learnt that Ehsaas has no legal and constitutional standing as the government has to make required legislation to convert the BISP, which was launched through an act of parliament, into Ehsaas.





Not only the incumbent government but the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had also tried to change the name of the BISP, which has been named after former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, but could not do so due to “political pressure”.





On the other hand, the PTI government says that Ehsaas is a bigger social safety programme than the BISP which is one of 37 components of Ehsaas.





