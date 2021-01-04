What's new

Ehsaas Kafaalat disburses Rs. 46.97396 billion among beneficiaries

Ehsaas Kafaalat disburses Rs. 46.97396 billion among beneficiaries


ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP):The Ehsaas Kafaalat programme has disbursed Rs. 46.97396 billion among 3,884,410 beneficiaries across the country.

According to an official source, around 1413922 beneficiaries have been served in Punjab, 1439615 in Sindh, 799786 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 132629 in Balochistan, 64900 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 28888 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The payment process under Ehsaas Kafaalat program (July to December tranche) was continued successfully across the country to make the women financially empowered.

The Kafaalat program includes monthly stipends and savings bank accounts for the socio-economic protection of women belonging to seven million deserving families.

The beneficiaries are required to bring Computerized National Identity Cards with them for easy payments.
The beneficiaries from across the country can also withdraw money from nearby payment centers or biometric machines of the partner banks.

They must request a computerized receipt at the time of payment.
Those facing biometric issues may submit their applications at the web portal complaints.pass.gov.pk.

Over 7 Million People to Receive Financial Assistance Under Ehsaas Kafaalat Program

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar, has said that 70 percent of the survey has been completed to enroll needy people for financial assistance.


While addressing a press conference on Monday, Dr. Nishtar said that over 4 million people are being taken care of under the Ehsaas Kafaalat Program currently. Dr. Nishtar further informed that the government aims to bring about seven million poor people under the social safety net.
About four million poor people including orphans, widows, special children, and women, were being provided financial assistance under Ehsaas Program and this assistance would be increased up to seven million poor people after completion of this survey in the country.
At the moment, the survey is being conducted in Khyber Pakthunkhwa with the help of teachers, police, district administration, and officials of the social welfare department.

She noted that a new list of eligible beneficiaries is being prepared through a transparent mechanism and added that more vulnerable people will be added to the program. The SAPM mentioned that no deserving person will be expelled from the list. Dr. Sania maintained that the entire data of the eligible person is being digitized, and it would be available with a single click.

Responding to a question, she dispelled the notion that the Ehsaas Program is being funded by foreign donors, and maintained that all funds for the Ehsaas Program were being provided from the Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan.

The SAPM revealed that deserving students in schools, colleges, and universities are being given scholarships to help them continue their studies without financial constraints.

Dr. Sania said she had provided scholarships to 140 students of Mardan Women University on Monday and was pleased to see an increased number of girls studying in the university.

Payments to New Ehsaas Kafaalat Beneficiaries Will Begin Tomorrow

Prime Minister will be visiting the outskirts of Islamabad to witness Kafaalat enrolment and interact with the new beneficiaries. Enrolment of new beneficiaries is dependent on the data from the new survey. With the Ehsaas survey now 68 percent complete, payments to those that have been identified through the new survey have commenced.


All those identified for enrolment through the new survey will receive Rs. 2000 a month continuingly, to assist them with their basic needs. In total, 7 million beneficiaries will be included in Ehsaas Kafaalat. They will be paid a sum of Rs. 12,000 covering the period January – June 2021.
Each beneficiary gets an SMS announcing that they have been included in Ehsaas and that they should collect their payment. Following it, they will get the official letter also. These women will then get quarterly payments of Rs. 6000.

Across KP, GB, and AJK, Kafaalat, beneficiaries will be able to withdraw a payment through biometric ATMs, designated retail shops, and campsites of Bank Alfalah; through Habib Bank in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Islamabad. All new Kafaalat beneficiaries will be able to access the payment at biometric ATMs and bank branches after having received messages of payment from 8171. Payment messages are being sent out to the deserving families in phases.
Eligible families without computerized national identity cards (CNICs) of the women will be sent messages from 8171 to make the CNICs upfront.

As the survey progresses, payments will continue till June this year. Even for those enrolled in June, full payment of Rs. 12000 will be made.
“Those who are desirous of enrolling in Ehsaas should participate in the Ehsaas survey. Registration desks will be set up in every tehsil, following the survey so that missed households can register themselves”, said SAPM, Dr. Sania Nishtar. “I will also release a series of videos in simple language to respond to questions, people have asked about the survey and Kafaalat on social media,” she further added.

