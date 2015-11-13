What's new

Egypt's Suez Canal blocked by huge container ship

A giant container ship the length of four football pitches has become wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking one of the world's busiest trade routes.Dozens of vessels are stuck, waiting for rescue boats to free the 400m-long (1,312ft) ship, which was knocked off course by strong winds.
Egypt has reopened the canal's older channel to divert some traffic until the grounded ship can move again.
The blockage sent oil prices climbing on international markets.
www.bbc.com

Egypt's Suez Canal blocked by huge container ship

A ship the length of four football pitches is wedged across one of the world's busiest trade routes.
www.bbc.com
 
