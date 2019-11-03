Egypt’s Sinai, the Military and the Islamic State.

A disaster has taken place over the past several months as the Islamic State carried out a suicide attack on an army camp in the Sinai that was foiled, fierce fighting caused residents to flee and left the Islamic State militants to inhabit their empty homes and plant over 200 IEDs across the village - some took the lives of residents when they returned.
Diving into details:
In July, an Egyptian Army camp in Bir El Abd was attacked by a car bomb tactic and several militants. 2 lost their lives during the clash, 3 more died of their wounds after the hospital in the area was evacuated during the attack. Later on and according to residents the Army requested the evacuation of the buildings on the main roads fearing another attack. This attack witnessed a (relatively) quick reaction from the Egyptian Air Force command which scrambled F-16s - reportedly from Meliz AB in the Sinai - to engage the militants in the outskirts as the AH-64s attacked at least 2 convoys in the village.
And around one weak later the Islamic State reportedly entered the village from “several directions”, the residents fled as the army engaged with the militants with no casualties reported, the military nonetheless would decide to carry out airstrikes on the buildings leaving many destroyed. This left ISIS enough time to plant hundreds of IEDs which took the lives of 8 soldiers and later on over 18 residents as they return in an organized fashion. The military has killed 114 militants and removed at least 222 EIDs from the area for the loss of no more than 15 soldiers.
Conclusions:
Instead of defeating the Islamic State in 2018, the military killed over 500 militants in a “Blitzkrieg”, secured up to a limit El Arish (allowing for new infrastructural projects to take place and as well as preparing El Arish Air Base to host fighter jets), Rafah (allowing for a new infrastructural project to kick off), Sheikh Zuwaid and allowed desalination plants, resorts, factories and a water canal to be made. Based on my observations it is likely that the IS now operated south of the water canal I mentioned, possibly from the northernmost pass in the Sinai, they are supposedly cut off from supplies from Gaza.
Residents have claimed that the militants weren’t speaking Egyptian Arabic.
@Falcon29 I believe you mentioned the need to screen the people coming into the Sinai from the mainland and I’ll look more into that but shallowly speaking I think you’re right, apologies.
The reason I'm saying so is that there is a "New Ismailia" being built East of the canal, it is likely some militants or supplies reached the Islamic State through its supply line or its workers.