Egypt’s Sinai, the Military and the Islamic State.

ARCH٤R said:

The reason I’m saying so is that there is a “New Ismailia” being built East of the canal, it is likely some militants or supplies reached the Islamic State through its supply line or its workers. Based on my observations it is likely that the IS now operated south of the water canal I mentioned, possibly from the northernmost pass in the Sinai, they are supposedly cut off from supplies from Gaza.Residents have claimed that the militants weren’t speaking Egyptian Arabic. @Falcon29 I believe you mentioned the need to screen the people coming into the Sinai from the mainland and I’ll look more into that but shallowly speaking I think you’re right, apologies.The reason I’m saying so is that there is a “New Ismailia” being built East of the canal, it is likely some militants or supplies reached the Islamic State through its supply line or its workers. Click to expand...

No worries .... As I said in our previous discussions around this topic, there may be a small number of sympathizers coming from Gaza but after Hamas's crackdown, Egypt action against tunnels, and relocation of the population in Egyptian Rafah, it supports my theory that these IS militants are coming from the western direction of Sinai. I've been to Sinai plenty of times and been in and around the cities near the Gaza border and seen the security measures the Egyptian army is taking, and I can say that area is basically under a shutdown.You have to go through many inspections and checkpoints to get in or out of Gaza and/or to travel out of Sinai. Getting into the larger Sinai province was very easy though. You just have to give a reason which you can make up. And after ISIS's decline in Syria/Iraq and elsewhere, unfortunately their hotspot at the moment is the Sinai province and you can bet that there are foreigners traveling into Egypt to get into there. This is why I believe it's necessary for the Egyptian army to increase screening efforts for those coming into the Sinai.